Why are black cats considered bad luck?

This belief can make life difficult for these innocent animals, especially when people choose not to adopt them or harm them out of fear. But where did these superstitions come from, and why do they still exist today?

The history behind the beliefs

The idea of black cats being unlucky dates back to the Middle Ages in Europe. During that time, people were very suspicious of anything they didn’t understand. Black cats were linked to witches and witchcraft.

Many believed that witches could transform into black cats to hide and perform dark magic.

Pulse Nigeria

Others thought that black cats were the companions, or “familiars,” of witches, helping them with spells and other supernatural activities. Because of these beliefs, black cats became symbols of evil and misfortune, and people were afraid of them.

This fear continued to spread over the years, and during the witch trials, having a black cat could make someone look guilty of practising witchcraft. People even killed black cats to get rid of the supposed bad luck they brought. It’s sad to think about how these lovely animals were treated based on nothing but fear and superstition.

Black cats in other cultures

Interestingly, not every culture sees black cats as bad luck. In places like Japan, black cats are thought to bring good fortune. A black cat crossing your path in Japan is considered a blessing rather than a curse. In ancient Egypt, cats of all colours, including black ones, were seen as sacred and worshipped. Black cats were believed to be protectors, and harming one would bring misfortune. This shows how beliefs can be very different depending on where you are in the world.

Pulse Nigeria

In some parts of the United Kingdom, black cats are also seen as symbols of good luck, especially for brides. Having a black cat at a wedding is thought to bring happiness to the newlyweds. So while some people may avoid black cats out of fear, others embrace them and even seek them out for luck.

Modern myths and realities

Today, black cats are still seen as unlucky in many parts of the world, especially during Halloween. Sadly, this has led to black cats being less likely to be adopted from shelters and even being mistreated during October. Many shelters don’t allow black cat adoptions in the weeks leading up to Halloween to protect them. However, the truth is that black cats are just like any other cats, full of personality and love.

These superstitions are slowly fading as more people learn that black cats are harmless and deserve kindness.

Pulse Nigeria

If you ever see a black cat, remember that the myths about them are based on old stories, not reality.

Black cats are not bad luck at all, and deserve love and care just like any other pet.

