5 animals that Africans see as evil

There are certain animals in Africa that are regarded as evil or are seen as a bad omen. When people see them they sense evil is just around the corner.

1) Black Cats

Cats are regarded as spiritual animals in Africa but black cats are perceived to be evil or even satanic. Your heart would most likely skip when you see a black cat. In Nigerian culture, black cats are mostly associated with witches.

2) Owls

There is something about owls that strike people with fear. It could be those spooky eyes that pierce into your soul or the way it turns its neck. The fact that the owl is a night creature has further made people believe that owls are evils.

3) Vultures

This is an animal that is universally seen as an evil man. Vultures who specialize in feeding on the carcass of dead animals are a bad omen. Seeing a vulture in your dream is the stuff of nightmares and might likely lead to a spiritual deliverance session.

ALSO READ: Vulture delivers sack letter to monarch in Akwa Ibom

4) Bats

Overseas, the bat might be the basis for the identity for a popular superhero but in Africa, bats are regarded as evil animals. Bats are also night creatures who hide in caves and this built the myth that they are evil animals who bring bad luck and terror.

5) Snakes

This is the most classical most evil animal. Thanks to the Bible, the snake is regarded as an evil creature. If you see a snake in your house you are most likely going to think that it is your 'enemy' that sent it to kill you. The fact that they are poisonous makes them more feared.

Here are some stories to prove that some of these animals are strange.

The people of Iba Oku village in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was thrown into confusion when a vulture reportedly delivered a letter to the traditional ruler asking him to vacate his throne within a specific time limit.

According to The Nation the strange incident sent shock waves into the spines of the people, occurred when the vulture dropped the letter at the palace of the monarch, Eteidung Gabriel Mbeka, asking him to quit his throne or face damning consequences.

Recently on social media, a young Nigerian woman narrated how her mother prayed in the night and an owl came into her room.