What to know about open relationships and how they work

This might seem unconventional to some, but for others, it offers a way to fulfil their needs and desires while maintaining a committed relationship. Even celebrities like Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, Mo'Nique and Sidney Hicks, and Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have shared insights into their open relationship dynamics, bringing more attention to this form of partnership.

Here's everything you need to know about open relationships and how they work.

Understanding open relationships

An open relationship is a form of non-monogamy that allows partners to have sexual, romantic, or emotional relationships with other people outside their primary relationship, with consent and honesty being the foundation.

Unlike cheating, which involves deceit, open relationships operate based on transparency, respect, and communication between all parties involved.

Communication in open relationships

The success of an open relationship heavily depends on the ability of partners to communicate openly and honestly. Before entering this type of arrangement, you must discuss boundaries, expectations, and potential scenarios that might arise. Regular check-ins can help partners navigate their feelings and adjust rules as needed.

Setting boundaries

Every open relationship is unique, and setting clear boundaries is essential. Some couples may allow physical intimacy with others but not emotional connections, while others may have restrictions on who or what type of activities are permissible. Determining these guidelines upfront can help prevent misunderstandings and hurt feelings.

Managing jealousy

Jealousy is a natural emotion that can arise in any relationship, but it can be more pronounced in open relationships. Individuals need to acknowledge their feelings of jealousy and communicate them to their partner(s). Developing coping strategies and continuously working on self-esteem can also aid in managing these feelings.

The importance of trust and security

For an open relationship to work, there must be a strong foundation of trust and security between the primary partners. Both parties need to feel secure in their relationship and trust that their partner will adhere to the agreed-upon boundaries. Without trust, the relationship can quickly become fraught with issues.

It's not for everyone

Open relationships can offer flexibility, freedom, and the opportunity to explore connections with others, but they're not suitable for everyone. It’s only for people who are secure in themselves and their relationship and can handle the complexities that come with managing multiple relationships.