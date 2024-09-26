ADVERTISEMENT
What to drink when you have a cold

Anna Ajayi

Having a cold can be frustrating. Your nose is stuffy, your throat hurts, and you feel tired all the time.

What to drink when you have a cold
What to drink when you have a cold [iStock]

One of the most important things you can do when you’re sick with a cold is to stay hydrated. Drinking enough fluids can help your body fight off the infection, ease your symptoms, and make you feel better faster.

But when it comes to what to drink, not all beverages are created equal. Some drinks can soothe your throat and boost your immune system, while others can make your symptoms worse.

When you're feeling under the weather, you need to know which drinks will help you recover. Staying hydrated keeps your body strong and helps to loosen mucus, making it easier to breathe. Drinking the right fluids can also give you energy and help you get back on your feet more quickly. Here are the best drinks to have when you have a cold, and why they work so well.

Water keeps your body hydrated [Masterfile]
Water keeps your body hydrated [Masterfile] Pulse Nigeria

Water is always the number one choice when you’re sick. It keeps your body hydrated and helps thin the mucus in your nose and throat, making it easier to clear. Drinking plenty of water also supports your immune system, allowing it to fight the cold virus more effectively. If plain water feels boring, you can add a slice of lemon or a few cucumber slices for extra flavour.

Warm tea can be a comforting and effective drink when you have a cold. Herbal teas, such as ginger, chamomile, or peppermint, are especially soothing for your throat. Ginger tea can help reduce inflammation and ease congestion, while peppermint tea can relieve sinus pressure and help you breathe more easily. Chamomile tea can also help you relax and get some much-needed rest. Try adding a little honey to your tea, as it can also help soothe a sore throat.

Honey and lemon works [Allrecipes]
Honey and lemon works [Allrecipes] Pulse Nigeria

A classic remedy for colds, honey and lemon mixed in hot water can be a real lifesaver. Honey has natural antibacterial properties and can coat your throat to reduce irritation. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which boosts your immune system and helps fight off colds. Together, honey and lemon can create a powerful drink that helps with sore throats, coughs, and overall comfort when you're sick.

Hot pepper soup [SISIYEMMIE]
Hot pepper soup [SISIYEMMIE] Pulse Nigeria

Drinking hot pepper soup can help keep you hydrated and give you essential nutrients. The steam from the hot soup can also ease congestion and soothe a sore throat. It has been used for generations as a remedy for colds, and for good reason—it’s comforting, nutritious, and helps you feel better.

Coconut water could help [iStock]
Coconut water could help [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Coconut water is another great option when you’re sick. It contains natural electrolytes like potassium, which help keep your body hydrated and replace lost fluids. When you’re feeling weak or dehydrated from a cold, coconut water can help boost your energy and keep you hydrated at the same time.

When you have a cold, it’s best to avoid drinks like soda, alcohol, or coffee. These drinks can dehydrate you and make your symptoms worse. Instead, stick to water, teas, and other soothing beverages that keep you hydrated and help you recover.

