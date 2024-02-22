Catfish pepper soup, locally known as "point and kill," is a classic Nigerian dish perfect for warming you up on a rainy day or any day.
How to make the perfect catfish pepper soup for the rainy season
There's nothing quite like a steaming pot of catfish pepper soup on a rainy day
The rainy season, with its cool breezes and torrential downpours, calls for a dish that warms the body and soul. Catfish pepper soup, with its rich blend of spices, hot pepper, and tender catfish, is precisely that dish.
Let’s get cooking.
Ingredients
- 1 catfish, cleaned and cut into pieces
- 2 tablespoons of ground crayfish
- 1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers (adjust according to your heat preference)
- 1 tablespoon of ground pepper soup spices (a mix of uda, uziza, and ehuru seeds)
- Water
- 2 bouillon cubes (Maggi or Knorr)
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- Salt to taste
- A handful of scent leaves, finely chopped
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced (optional for added flavour)
Preparation steps
- Begin by cleaning your catfish with lime or lemon juice to remove the slimy outer layer. This not only cleanses but also adds a slight tang that enhances the flavour. Rinse thoroughly under running water.
- Pour some water into a sizable pot and bring to a boil. Add the chopped onions, minced garlic (if using), and bouillon cubes. Let simmer for about 2 minutes to release the flavours.
- Gently add the catfish pieces to the boiling broth. Cook on medium heat to avoid breaking the fish.
- Sprinkle in the ground crayfish, pepper soup spices, and scotch bonnet peppers. Adjust the quantity of the peppers to suit your heat preference.
- Allow the soup to cook on low heat for about 15 minutes or until the fish is done. Be careful not to stir too vigorously to avoid breaking the fish pieces.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt.
- Finally, add the chopped scent leaves and simmer for an additional 2-3 minutes, then remove from heat.
- Serve your catfish pepper soup piping hot, allowing the steam and aromatic spices to tantalise the senses.
It can be enjoyed as a standalone dish or accompanied by boiled yams, potatoes, or plantains. You can also pair it with a side of white rice.
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
