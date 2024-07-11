ADVERTISEMENT
3 easy things to do when you're bored

Oghenerume Progress

Do you suddenly find yourself bored and do not know what to do?

What to do when you're bored? [Adobe Stock]
What to do when you're bored? [Adobe Stock]

We might live in a fast-paced world but sometimes you can find yourself bored.

It is good to note that this can be a good thing and embracing boredom can lead to unexpected joys and productivity.

So instead of scrolling endlessly on your phone on the days you are bored, here are some easy ways to enjoy and make the most of your boredom:

One great way to enjoy boredom is to explore nature. You can decide to spend time outdoors, whether it's in your backyard, a nearby park, or down a long street.

You do not even have to take a walk, you can just sit outside and listen to the birds, watch the trees move etc. Nature has a calming effect and can provide a refreshing break from your routine.

This is best experienced without the distractions of things like your phone. In essence, go outside and touch grass, not literally though.

To enjoy boredom, you can also decide to embrace solitude. On days you are bored, it is a great opportunity to take moments of quiet reflection and delve into mindfulness or meditation.

This is particularly beneficial because it can help reduce stress, improve your focus, and enhance your overall well-being. Find a quiet spot, close your eyes, and concentrate on your breathing or try a guided meditation app.

You can also use this time to reflect on your goals, dreams, and the things that truly matter to you.

Meditate and reflect [Peloton]
Meditate and reflect [Peloton] Pulse Nigeria
Boring days are great days to try a new activity. There are so many things you can do including reading a book, exploring your creative side by sketching, painting or colouring, or even learn a new skill.

There are countless online resources and tutorials available for everything from playing a musical instrument to learning a new language, cooking a new recipe, or mastering a craft. Not only does this keep your mind engaged, but it also provides a sense of accomplishment.

Basically, boredom doesn't have to be a negative experience. By embracing it and finding productive, creative, and enjoyable ways to spend your time, you can turn boredom into an opportunity for growth and fulfilment.

So the next time you find yourself with nothing to do, try one of these activities and discover the hidden joys of boredom.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

