It is good to note that this can be a good thing and embracing boredom can lead to unexpected joys and productivity.

3 easy things to do when you're bored

So instead of scrolling endlessly on your phone on the days you are bored, here are some easy ways to enjoy and make the most of your boredom:

1. Go outside and enjoy nature

One great way to enjoy boredom is to explore nature. You can decide to spend time outdoors, whether it's in your backyard, a nearby park, or down a long street.

You do not even have to take a walk, you can just sit outside and listen to the birds, watch the trees move etc. Nature has a calming effect and can provide a refreshing break from your routine.

This is best experienced without the distractions of things like your phone. In essence, go outside and touch grass, not literally though.

2. Embrace solitude, reflect and meditate

To enjoy boredom, you can also decide to embrace solitude. On days you are bored, it is a great opportunity to take moments of quiet reflection and delve into mindfulness or meditation.

This is particularly beneficial because it can help reduce stress, improve your focus, and enhance your overall well-being. Find a quiet spot, close your eyes, and concentrate on your breathing or try a guided meditation app.

You can also use this time to reflect on your goals, dreams, and the things that truly matter to you.

3. Try a new activity

Boring days are great days to try a new activity. There are so many things you can do including reading a book, exploring your creative side by sketching, painting or colouring, or even learn a new skill.

There are countless online resources and tutorials available for everything from playing a musical instrument to learning a new language, cooking a new recipe, or mastering a craft. Not only does this keep your mind engaged, but it also provides a sense of accomplishment.

Basically, boredom doesn't have to be a negative experience. By embracing it and finding productive, creative, and enjoyable ways to spend your time, you can turn boredom into an opportunity for growth and fulfilment.