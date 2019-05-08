What has emotional closeness, intimacy got to do with taking out the trash? And what possible link could there be between doing the dishes and developing a stronger bond with your significant other?

Relationship experts say there might actually be a connection between these things. Keyaira Kelly of Madamenoire writes that this might especially be a reality for couples who both work hard and have similar grueling schedules.

“For couples who share dual incomes, when they come home from work, they both have to come home and duke out who is washing the dishes, who is cooking, who is taking care of the kids and making sure they got their bath, etc.

“These simple home duties alone can cause relationship issues between partners as they spend the limited time they have fighting versus loving,” she writes.

And for Esther Perel, a popular relationships coach and couple’s therapist: “it’s hard to experience desire when you’re weighted down by concern.”

And it’s quite logical, given that modern relationships have evolved beyond a woman staying at home dealing with all on the home front while the man goes to work and bears all the financial burdens of the family. These days, the corporate world is filled with both men and woman, and relationships and families are being funded jointly, more than ever before.

So the issue of chores and intimacy kinda makes sense, if you think about it.

Owing to this, Carolyn Sharp, a couples therapist at YourTango compiled a list of ways you can stop household chores from interfering with your love life [if you can’t or would rather not hire paid help].

Offer to do the dirty work

“Offer to do the task your partner dislikes the most so that they feel loved and cared for,” Sharp says.

Don’t forget to connect

“Connect first with physical contact before attending to chores. This can be a hug or kiss, or a hand squeeze as you pass by,” Sharp advised.

Add incentives to create a sense of reward

“Suggest an activity to do together after completing the chores, to create a reward and ensure that you set aside time for each other,” the expert says.