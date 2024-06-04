Breaking news:
Top 5 deadliest wars in human history

Anna Ajayi

Wars are tragic reminders of the darker aspects of human nature.

What were the deadliest wars in history [Filtrao]
Wars have always been a part of human history, shaping nations and altering the course of civilisations.

Unfortunately, they often come with devastating consequences, including loss of life, destruction of communities, and long-lasting scars on societies. Understanding the most deadly wars in history helps us appreciate the importance of peace and the high cost of conflict.

Here are top five deadliest wars in human history:

Casualties: Approximately 70-85 million

World War II [Slideplayer]
World War II stands as the deadliest conflict in human history, with an estimated 70 to 85 million casualties. This war involved most of the world's nations, forming two opposing military alliances: the Allies and the Axis.

It was marked by significant events such as the Holocaust, the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the Battle of Stalingrad. The war's causes include the rise of totalitarian regimes, unresolved issues from World War I, and aggressive expansionism by Germany, Italy, and Japan. The aftermath saw the establishment of the United Nations and the beginning of the Cold War.

Casualties: Approximately 20-30 million

Taiping Rebellion [Medium]
The Taiping Rebellion was a massive civil war in southern China led by Hong Xiuquan, who claimed to be the brother of Jesus Christ. It aimed to overthrow the Qing Dynasty and establish the Taiping Heavenly Kingdom. The conflict caused the deaths of 20 to 30 million people, primarily civilians. It was characterised by brutal warfare, famine, and epidemics. The rebellion ultimately failed, but it significantly weakened the Qing Dynasty and contributed to its eventual downfall.

Casualties: Approximately 15-20 million

World War I [MediaStorehouse]
World War I, also known as the Great War, was a global war centred in Europe. Triggered by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, it involved many of the world's great powers divided into the Allies and the Central Powers. The war was noted for trench warfare and the extensive use of new weapons like tanks, machine guns, and chemical gases. The conflict resulted in approximately 15 to 20 million deaths and set the stage for significant geopolitical changes, including the fall of empires and the rise of nationalism.

Casualties: Approximately 13-36 million

The An Lushan Rebellion [TheChinaProject]
The An Lushan Rebellion was a devastating rebellion against the Tang Dynasty in China, led by General An Lushan. This rebellion lasted for eight years and led to immense suffering and loss of life, with estimates ranging from 13 to 36 million deaths. The conflict arose from political corruption, economic distress, and military discontent. It severely weakened the Tang Dynasty and led to significant demographic and economic changes in China.

Casualties: Approximately 15-20 million

The Second Sino-Japanese War [Reconciliations]
The Second Sino-Japanese War was a major conflict between the Republic of China and the Empire of Japan before and during World War II. It is often considered part of the larger Pacific Theater of World War II. The war resulted in 15 to 20 million casualties, with the majority being Chinese civilians. Major events include the Nanking Massacre and widespread atrocities committed by the Japanese army. This war significantly influenced the outcome of World War II in Asia and reshaped East Asian geopolitics.

