Today TikTok released its fourth global transparency report covering the last six months of 2020. This enhanced report provides visibility into the volume and nature of content removed from the platform for violating TikTok’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.

With a diverse global community fuelled by creative expression, TikTok remains committed to maintaining an environment where everyone feels safe and welcome to create videos, find a community they can relate with, and be entertained.

The transparency report documents how TikTok responds to content violating its community guidelines, law enforcement requests for information, government requests for content removals, and copyrighted content take-down notices while promoting community well-being and maintaining the integrity of the platform.

Below are a few key insights from the report:

Community Guidelines enforcement overview:

videos were removed globally in the second half of 2020 for violating our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok. 92.4% of these videos were removed before a user reported them, 83.3 % were removed before they received any views, and 93.5% were removed within 24 hours of being posted.

of these videos were removed before a user reported them, % were removed before they received any views, and were removed within 24 hours of being posted. 6,144,040 accounts were removed for violating our Community Guidelines.

accounts were removed for violating our Community Guidelines. 9,499,881 spam accounts were removed along with 5,225,800 spam videos posted by those accounts. TikTok prevented 173,246,894 accounts from being created through automated means.

spam accounts were removed along with spam videos posted by those accounts. TikTok prevented accounts from being created through automated means. 3,501,477 ads were rejected for violating advertising policies and guidelines.

The report also includes additional information on the role TikTok is playing to counter COVID-19 misinformation as well as efforts to help the community stay safe and informed on COVID-19 and vaccines. This includes: