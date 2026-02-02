Fatgbems Group Commissions Ultra-Modern Mega Station in Opic, Expands Footprint in Nigeria’s Energy Retail Sector

The project is expected to positively impact the surrounding community through direct and indirect job creation.

Fatgbems Group has commissioned its state-of-the-art Opic Mega Station, marking a major milestone in the company’s expansion drive and reaffirming its commitment to delivering premium energy solutions and customer-focused services across Nigeria. The commissioning ceremony, held at the new outlet in the fast-growing Opic corridor, attracted top government officials, traditional leaders, industry stakeholders, business partners, the company’ board members, staff and community members who gathered to witness the unveiling of one of the region’s most modern fuellng and service hubs.

The Opic Mega Station is designed to provide more than fuel. The facility features multiple fueling bays for faster service, a well-stocked convenience store, modern restrooms, and customer-friendly amenities, all within a spacious and safety-conscious forecourt built to accommodate high traffic volumes.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Fatgbems Group, Dr. Kabir Gbemisola described the new station as a symbol of the company’s long-term vision and commitment to operational excellence.

“Today’s commissioning is not just about opening a new station; it is about deepening our promise to deliver quality, reliability, and an exceptional customer experience. The Opic Mega Station reflects our confidence in Nigeria’s growth and our determination to continue investing in infrastructure that supports mobility, commerce, and community development,” the Managing Director said.

Representing the Ogun State Government, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended Fatgbems Group for contributing to the state’s economic growth through private sector investment.

“We are proud to see indigenous companies like Fatgbems Group expanding and creating employment opportunities for our people. This investment aligns with Ogun State’s vision of becoming a leading industrial and commercial hub, and we encourage more responsible businesses to take advantage of the enabling environment we are building,” the Deputy Governor stated.

In his goodwill message, the Alake of Egba land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Micheal Aremu Adedotun Gbadebo 111, lauded the company for bringing modern infrastructure and development closer to communities within the axis.

“This project is a welcome development for our people. Beyond providing essential services, it stimulates economic activities and creates jobs for our youths. We appreciate Fatgbems Group for choosing to invest in our land and for being a responsible corporate organization,” the revered monarch said. The project is expected to positively impact the surrounding community through direct and indirect job creation, increased commercial activity, and improved access to quality fueling services.

Fatgbems Group also reiterated its commitment to the highest safety and environmental standards, noting that the station is equipped with modern safety systems and operated by well-trained personnel to ensure seamless and secure service delivery.

Other guests at the event commended the company for its continued investment in infrastructure and for bringing a world-class fueling experience closer to residents, businesses, and commuters along the Lagos–Ibadan corridor.