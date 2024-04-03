7 things every single woman must know before getting married

Marriage is a beautiful commitment, and you want to make sure you're starting this adventure with the right person, for all the right reasons.

Here are some important things to think about before you say 'I do':

1. How healthy is your communication?

The goal is to be in a life long relationship where you can talk openly and honestly with your partner about anything. You should be able to share your thoughts, feelings with your significant other. It's also about actively listening to your partner and understanding their perspective. Strong communication is the foundation of any healthy relationship, and it's even more crucial in marriage.

How to build strong communication

Practice active listening: Pay attention to what your partner is saying, both verbally and nonverbally. Avoid interrupting and try to see things from their point of view.

Talk openly and honestly: Don't bottle up your feelings. Respectfully share your thoughts and concerns.

Learn healthy communication skills: There are many resources available online that can teach you effective communication strategies.

2. Shared values and goals

It's normal for couples to have some differences, but what truly matters are your core values. These are the fundamental beliefs that guide your life, like honesty, family, or financial responsibility. It's important to find a partner who shares your core values, or at least respects them.

Similarly, having compatible goals for the future is important. Do both of you want children? What kind of lifestyle do you envision? Discussing these things openly before marriage can help avoid conflict later.

3. Financial compatibility

Talking about finances can feel awkward, but it's an important conversation to have before marriage. Discuss your spending habits, debts, savings goals, and how you plan to manage finances together. Are you comfortable with a joint account, or do you prefer separate accounts?

Financial disagreements are a major source of stress in many marriages. By openly discussing your financial situation and expectations, you can avoid future conflicts.

4. Understanding each other's family backgrounds

Your family plays a significant role in your life. It's important to understand your partner's family dynamics and how they might affect your relationship. Do they have close relationships with their families? What are their cultural traditions?

Understanding your partner's family background can help you build stronger connections with them.

5. Healthy boundaries

Everyone needs personal space and time for themselves, even within a relationship. Setting healthy boundaries means respecting each other's need for independence while also being supportive of each other.

Discuss your expectations for boundaries around friendships, hobbies, and spending time with family.

6. How do you deal with conflict?

Conflict is inevitable in any relationship. The important thing is how you handle it. Discuss healthy ways to resolve disagreements. Will you take time to cool down before talking? How will you ensure both voices are heard?

The goal is to find a solution that works for both of you, not to "win" the argument.

7. Prioritising your happiness and well-being

Marriage is about finding happiness and building a fulfilling life together. However, it's equally important to prioritise your own happiness and well-being. Don't lose yourself in the relationship.

Make time for your passions, hobbies, and friendships. Taking care of yourself will allow you to be a better partner in the long run.

Marriage is a journey

Marriage is a lifelong journey filled with ups and downs. By going into it with open communication, shared values, and a commitment to working together, you'll be well-equipped to navigate the challenges and celebrate the joys that come your way. There's no one-size-fits-all approach to marriage, so listen to your heart, trust your instincts, and be true to yourself.