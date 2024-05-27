The world's most expensive feather was sold for ₦68 million, here's why

The huia bird, once sacred to the Māori people, was last sighted in 1907. Their beautiful feathers, known for their white tips, were traditionally worn as headpieces by Māori chiefs and their families. Sadly, European arrival in New Zealand led to overhunting by collectors and fashion enthusiasts, driving the huia to extinction.

This particular feather, described as being "in wonderful condition," According to the auction house, the feather's longevity is attributed to its protective framing with UV glass, which prevents insect damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, due to a system safeguarding Māori-made objects, the feather cannot leave New Zealand without a special permit.