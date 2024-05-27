ADVERTISEMENT
The world's most expensive feather was sold for ₦68 million, here's why

Temi Iwalaiye

This feather was sold for a staggering amount.

The world's most expensive feather [BBC]
The world's most expensive feather [BBC]

A rare feather from the extinct Huia bird fetched a staggering ₦ 68,314,961 (NZ$46,521.50, £22,409) at a recent auction in New Zealand, shattering the previous world record.

The huia bird, once sacred to the Māori people, was last sighted in 1907. Their beautiful feathers, known for their white tips, were traditionally worn as headpieces by Māori chiefs and their families. Sadly, European arrival in New Zealand led to overhunting by collectors and fashion enthusiasts, driving the huia to extinction.

ALSO READ: The world's most expensive cow was sold for ₦6 billion - Here’s why

This particular feather, described as being "in wonderful condition," According to the auction house, the feather's longevity is attributed to its protective framing with UV glass, which prevents insect damage.

Interestingly, due to a system safeguarding Māori-made objects, the feather cannot leave New Zealand without a special permit.

This record-breaking sale just shows the enduring value placed on cultural artefacts and the tragic loss of a magnificent bird.

