ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Meet Nala, the richest cat in the world with a net worth of over $100m

Anna Ajayi

With a net worth of over $100 million, Nala is officially the richest cat in the world.

Nala, the richest cat in the world [PainInTheBud]
Nala, the richest cat in the world [PainInTheBud]

It’s not every day you hear about a cat with a net worth that surpasses most people’s wildest dreams, but Nala the cat has done just that.

Recommended articles

She isn’t just a pet; she’s a social media sensation, a business mogul, and a brand icon, all wrapped up in adorable whiskers and fluffy fur. But how did Nala achieve such incredible wealth and fame?

Nala wasn’t born into riches, but rather she started her life in a shelter. Abandoned as a kitten, Nala was adopted in 2010 by her owner, Pookie, who had no idea that this little cat would one day become a global sensation. Pookie began sharing pictures of Nala on Instagram, showcasing her charm, expressive eyes, and endearing personality. What started as a few cute photos quickly turned into a massive social media following.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Nala holds the Guinness World Record for the cat with the most followers on Instagram, boasting over 4.5 million fans.

Nala holds the Guinness World Record [LinkedIn]
Nala holds the Guinness World Record [LinkedIn] Pulse Nigeria

Her fans adore her adorable poses, playful antics, and her ability to melt hearts with just one look. This level of fame on social media is one of the key factors that propelled Nala into the ranks of the world’s wealthiest pets.

Nala isn’t just a social media star; she’s also a successful businesswoman — or should we say businesscat? One of the major contributors to Nala’s wealth is her own pet food brand, Love, Nala. This pet food line was created to offer high-quality, healthy food options for pets. Nala’s owners, along with experts, carefully developed the brand to meet the nutritional needs of cats, using real ingredients that pet owners can trust.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nala food brand [Love,Nala]
Nala food brand [Love,Nala] Pulse Nigeria

The brand’s success stems from its commitment to quality and Nala’s massive fan base. Pet lovers trust that if Nala, the world’s richest cat, is endorsing a product, it must be something special. The combination of a strong brand identity and loyal customers has helped Love, Nala grow into a thriving business, further boosting Nala’s fortune.

Behind every successful star is a great team, and Nala is no exception. Nala’s rise to fame and fortune wouldn’t have been possible without her dedicated manager, Shannon Ellis. Shannon manages Nala’s social media presence, partnerships, and business ventures. She helps close brand deals, sponsorships, and collaborations, ensuring that Nala continues to grow her empire.

Nala's manager, Shannon Ellis [Munchiecat]
Nala's manager, Shannon Ellis [Munchiecat] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Shannon’s expertise in digital media and branding has been instrumental in transforming Nala from a cute shelter cat into a global icon. She works closely with Nala’s owners to make strategic decisions that keep the brand fresh, engaging, and profitable.

So, what’s the secret behind Nala’s incredible wealth and success? A combination of factors has led to her becoming the richest cat in the world. Her massive social media following provides a platform for brand partnerships, sponsorships, and merchandise sales. The success of her pet food line, Love, Nala, has also been a major contributor to her wealth.

Nala’s story proves that even a rescue cat from a shelter can become an international star with a little love, the right team, and a lot of followers.

ALSO READ: Meet 5 of the world’s most expensive pets

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 secret countries you probably haven’t heard of

7 secret countries you probably haven’t heard of

The only continent in the world where time doesn't exist

The only continent in the world where time doesn't exist

These 5 foods help prevent pregnancy

These 5 foods help prevent pregnancy

Pioneering New Pathways: DefEar leads Nigeria’s media with branding, talent services

Pioneering New Pathways: DefEar leads Nigeria’s media with branding, talent services

Meet Nala, the richest cat in the world with a net worth of over $100m

Meet Nala, the richest cat in the world with a net worth of over $100m

5 countries where it's easiest to own a gun

5 countries where it's easiest to own a gun

5 exercises that reduce leg swelling you can do at home

5 exercises that reduce leg swelling you can do at home

5 foods to avoid if you’ve had typhoid fever

5 foods to avoid if you’ve had typhoid fever

How do snakes digest big animals?

How do snakes digest big animals?

Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

Do you know the former names of Nigeria and other countries in the world?

Why is a baby's grip so strong?

Why is a baby's grip so strong?

5 foods you shouldn't give to children

5 foods you shouldn't give to children

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? [Mom.com]

Can you be pregnant with no symptoms? What to know

Glenfiddich 21-year-old, +18 Drink Responsibly

Is this Glenfiddich 21-year-old legit?… Here’s how you can unmask counterfeits

How to have a sexier voice [peakpx]

How to have a sexier voice according to science

How to tell a liar from his body language [Themeet]

How to catch a liar from their body language