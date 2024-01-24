The rarest and most valuable gemstones on earth

What exactly makes a gemstone rare and valuable? It's not just about sparkling the brightest or being the hardest material. Rarity in gemstones is a complex equation of availability, colour, clarity, and historical significance.

Take, for instance, the 'painite', once considered the rarest mineral on Earth. Its value lies not only in its scarcity but also in its unique burgundy-red hue. Similarly, the value of a gemstone can skyrocket due to its history, like the famed Hope Diamond, steeped in tales of intrigue and royalty.

Understanding these factors helps in appreciating why some gemstones are treasured far beyond others. Here are the top rare gemstones:

Tanzanite

Found only in the Mererani Hills of Tanzania, this gemstone is a thousand times rarer than diamonds. Tanzanite captivates with its striking blue-violet hue, a colour so deep and unique that it has become the hallmark of this stone. Its limited geographic availability adds to its allure and value.

Red beryl

Also known as 'bixbite', Red Beryl is found in specific regions of the United States and is rarer than diamonds. Its vivid red colour, caused by trace amounts of manganese, makes it highly sought after. With only a handful of specimens suitable for cutting into gemstones, Red Beryl remains a collector’s dream.

Alexandrite

Known for its remarkable color-changing ability, Alexandrite appears green in daylight and red in incandescent light. This chameleon-like feature, coupled with its rarity, especially in larger sizes, makes Alexandrite highly prized in the gemstone world.

Grandidierite

Hailing from Madagascar, this bluish-green mineral is one of the most elusive gemstones. Its transparency and colour saturation play a significant role in its value, making high-quality grandidierite incredibly rare and expensive.

The allure of rare gemstones

The fascination with rare gemstones goes beyond their physical beauty. They are symbols of status, wealth, and power. Globally, the allure of these gemstones fuels a multi-billion-dollar industry, where collectors and enthusiasts vie for the rarest pieces.