Africa is a continent with a lot of billionaires and millionaires, each with a love of luxury cars.
Who owns the most expensive car in Africa?
Here's the owner of the most expensive car in Africa?
From businessmen to musicians, many have luxury cars, but who owns the most expensive car in Africa?
While you may think that South Africa’s Johann Rupert or Nigerian Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, has the most expensive car, you would be sorely mistaken, though they both have many luxury vehicles.
You might even think Davido or Burna Boy own the most expensive car, but you would be wrong.
The person with the most expensive car in Africa is Ghanaian, Osei Kwame Despite, the owner of Despite Media and many other businesses and investments.
According to GHpage, his net worth is $800 million.
Among his vast car collection is one of the world’s most expensive cars, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire.
This rare car has a staggering price tag of $18.7 million after taxes. Only four exclusive models exist of this car, and Despite owns one.
Despite's collection also has a Rolls-Royce Sweptail. Another super expensive car, the Sweptail, is estimated to cost around $13 million.
He also owns a Lamborghini Veneno Roadster, which is valued at approximately $4.5 million, and a Bugatti Chiron, one of only 30 ever made; he is the first Ghanaian to own such a prestigious car.
What's more, he is the first Ghanaian to own a coveted Tesla Cybertruck.
Finally, even though a car is a status symbol it's interesting to note that the owner of the most expensive car in Africa is not the richest man in Africa.
