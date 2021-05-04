The objectification of Tems

Tems has become a household name after her hit songs 'Try me', 'Damages' and her feature on Wizkid's popular record 'Essence'.

The song is getting popular by the day. American celebrities are constantly listening to it on their Instagram Stories.

The success of 'Essence' has been pivotal for Tems career. It is opening her up to superstardom and people are even comparing her with Tiwa Savage.

Tems is a very peculiar and soulful singer.

She decided to make her music about herself and not her body but even with that people still found a way to objectify her by making lurid comments about her backside.

She goes the extra mile to cover it up. She takes her pictures in portrait mode or she sits, she wears big shirts, jackets, and bodysuits.

Although body positivity started as a way to combat fatphobia, it now means that women can do whatever they want with their bodies.

This concept although so simple seems so difficult to comprehend.

A woman who is comfortable with scanty clothes or she goes the extra mile to cover up should not be objectified.

She should not be seen as a sex object to satisfy men's fantasy.

Men should always know when they are admiring a woman and when they are being creepy and disrespectful.

Meanwhile, the conservatism of Tems might be temporary, we might see her switch up to a sexier look in the nearest future.

A picture of her in a bikini was making rounds on Twitter.

The obsession with her backside has added to her popularity (especially on Twitter), and it seems as if she might be teasing us until a full baddie is revealed.