ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

10 most expensive phones in the world

Anna Ajayi

Imagine a phone so fancy it costs more than a house!

The most expensive phones in the world [ACASA]
The most expensive phones in the world [ACASA]

While most people use their phones for texting, calling, and taking pictures, some super luxurious phones are designed for a whole different purpose: to showcase extreme wealth and craftsmanship.

Recommended articles

These phones have top-of-the-line features and cutting-edge technology, but the real reason for their sky-high prices lies in the extravagant materials and designs used in their creation.

Let’s take a peek at 10 of the most expensive phones in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond [Pinterest]
Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This phone takes the crown for the most expensive phone ever made. Crafted from 24-carat gold and featuring a massive pink diamond on the back, the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 is a true conversation starter, if you can afford to have the conversation.

iPhone 4S Elite Gold by Stuart Hughes [GulfBusiness]
iPhone 4S Elite Gold by Stuart Hughes [GulfBusiness] Pulse Nigeria

For those who love a touch of vintage with their luxury, the iPhone 4S Elite Gold might be the perfect choice. Covered in 8,800 hand-stitched diamonds and featuring rare gems like sapphire, this phone is a showcases meticulous craftsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The world's most expensive feather was sold for ₦68 million, here's why

iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition [Facebook]
iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

A creation by Stuart Hughes, the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition features a rose design crafted from 500 flawless diamonds. The phone's body is also made of solid rose gold, making it a luxurious piece.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme [GourmetdeMexico]
Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme [GourmetdeMexico] Pulse Nigeria

This phone is plated with 271 grams of solid gold and features 138 diamonds. It might be a little heavy for one-handed texting, but hey, for that price, you might not mind.

iPhone 3G Kings Button [Mytour]
iPhone 3G Kings Button [Mytour] Pulse Nigeria

This phone features a skull made out of 138 diamonds with eyes made from two emeralds. While the design might not be for everyone, it’s certainly unique.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond Crypto Smartphone [Pinterest]
Diamond Crypto Smartphone [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This phone is made of platinum and encrusted with diamonds. It also boasts advanced security features to keep your crypto transactions and your phone safe.

Goldvish Le Million [PhoneArena]
Goldvish Le Million [PhoneArena] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This phone is made of solid white gold and features 18-carat white diamonds. It also comes with a concierge service, which adds to the luxurious feel.

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot [TrendyMen]
Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot [TrendyMen] Pulse Nigeria

The phone is made from 18-karat gold and adorned with black diamonds, which are known for their rarity and high value.

ADVERTISEMENT
Goldvish Revolution [aBlogtoWatch]
Goldvish Revolution [aBlogtoWatch] Pulse Nigeria

The Goldvish Revolution is a luxury mobile phone created by Goldvish, a Swiss company renowned for crafting high-end mobile devices. The Goldvish Revolution is made from premium materials including 18-carat gold, diamonds, and high-quality leather.

Vertu Signature Cobra [MensXP]
Vertu Signature Cobra [MensXP] Pulse Nigeria

This phone features a cobra wrapped around the body made from precious stones and metals. It’s a bold design that’s sure to turn heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: The most expensive house in the world costs ₦252bn, here’s what’s special about it

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people, and covered the international BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow, Russia in 2023. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

5 medical reasons someone may need to have an abortion

10 most expensive phones in the world

10 most expensive phones in the world

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Celebrating World Milk Day 2024: Dano's 'Nothing Like Milk' campaign

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

Nigerian artist Zinno Orara dies at 58

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

World's greatest inventions that were rejected at first

Pythons attack people on this island — there is no shortage of fatal cases

Pythons attack people on this island — there is no shortage of fatal cases

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

9 ways to stay informed without sacrificing your mental health

Top 10 Nigerian tourist attractions for Filipino tourists

Top 10 Nigerian tourist attractions for Filipino tourists

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

Incorporate alkaline water into your diet [Tasting Table]

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

Why do power outages happen in Nigeria? [AfricaIsaCountry]

5 reasons behind the frequent power outages in Nigeria even in 2024

Common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean

5 common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean