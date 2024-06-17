ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The earliest miracle Jesus Christ performed as a child found in manuscript

Temi Iwalaiye

A hitherto forgotten manuscript contains valuable information about Jesus’ early life.

Jesus' earliest miracle [redeemingtime]
Jesus' earliest miracle [redeemingtime]

Jesus Christ is the pioneer of Christianity, but not much is known about his early life except perhaps his visit to the synagogue at 12 years old.

Recommended articles

A discovery has been made at a university library in Hamburg, Germany. A team of researchers has deciphered a 1,600-year-old manuscript believed to be the earliest surviving record of Jesus Christ's childhood.

The papyrus contains anecdotes likely shared widely during ancient and mediaeval times. The fragment describes a miracle attributed to Jesus as a child, according to the gospel a young Jesus Christ brought clay figures of birds to life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document is a fragment of papyrus, and it has been unnoticed in the library's collection for decades until it was discovered by Lajos Berkes (Humboldt University) and Professor Gabriel Nocchi Macedo (University of Liège). The manuscript is identified as part of the "Infancy Gospel of Thomas," a collection of stories about Jesus' early life.

This discovery significantly predates the previously known 11th-century version of the gospel. While not part of the Bible, it is known as the Apocrypha, which are non-canonical writings in Christianity, primarily for private reading rather than public church services, and may be of doubtful authorship or authenticity.

ALSO: Did Jesus Christ visit Britain many times? Historians believe he did for 3 reasons

The papyrus was earlier dismissed as mundane due to its clumsy handwriting. Berkes elaborates: "We initially thought it was a daily record, like a letter or shopping list. But then we spotted 'Jesus' and, after meticulous comparison with other digital papyri, deciphered it letter by letter. It wasn't everyday writing."

The document's Greek script consists of 13 lines and dates back to late antique Egypt, confirming it was part of Thomas' gospels origin, which was written in the same language.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Last week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Last week’s best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Iconic Whisky Brand, The Macallan unveils Classic Cut 2023 release in Lagos

Iconic Whisky Brand, The Macallan unveils Classic Cut 2023 release in Lagos

7 surprising activities that can get you arrested in Singapore— chewing gum is one

7 surprising activities that can get you arrested in Singapore— chewing gum is one

The earliest miracle Jesus Christ performed as a child found in manuscript

The earliest miracle Jesus Christ performed as a child found in manuscript

What to know about the town that’s literally living under a rock

What to know about the town that’s literally living under a rock

How to deal with flight anxiety, according to experts

How to deal with flight anxiety, according to experts

5 crazy things women used to do to be considered beautiful

5 crazy things women used to do to be considered beautiful

Indian astrologer predicts when World War 3 will begin

Indian astrologer predicts when World War 3 will begin

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

5 reasons why your refrigerator smells

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

'It's so funny how I'm not so different from my dad' — Gen Zs talk about fatherhood

How to deal with a talking stage who's using you as a 'spare tire'

How to deal with a talking stage who's using you as a 'spare tire'

These 3 types of women are born to break men's hearts

These 3 types of women are born to break men's hearts

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Father's deserve appreciation

Fathers are not appreciated enough because of these six reasons

An AI-generated image of a black woman working on a laptop

How to be a smart wife in the 21st century

Aboakyere

8 upcoming Ghanaian festivals and their historical relevance

King Charles official portrait [Instagram]

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists