These fascinating creatures sometimes exhibit a range of strange behaviours that can seem perplexing at first glance. However, with a closer look, you can uncover the meanings behind these peculiar habits that your cats exhibit.

7 strange things cats do and what they mean

Here are seven strange things cats do and what they mean:

1. Kneading

It is quite common to see your car kneading. This is a situation where cats rhythmically push their paws against a soft surface, such as a blanket or their owner's lap.

This behaviour means that the car is content and relaxed and some kittens even do this while nursing. So, if you see your cat kneading, it is a sign that your cat feels safe and happy in its environment.

2. Zoomies

If your cat suddenly dashes around the house at breakneck speed, seemingly without rhyme or reason, you've witnessed the infamous "zoomies." This burst of energy is common in cats and often occurs after a period of rest or during playtime.

It's a way for cats to release pent-up energy and indulge in spontaneous bursts of activity, much to the amusement of their human companions.

3. Head-butting

This is another strange behaviour you might have noticed in your cat. Also called "bunting," this behaviour involves a cat gently pressing its head against objects or people.

Bunting is a sign of affection and bonding, as cats have scent glands on their heads that they use to mark their territory and show familiarity with their surroundings. When your cat head-butts you, it's a gesture of trust and affection, akin to a loving nuzzle.

4. Unusual stares and cat eyes

Sometimes, cats just stare at you intensely and you might be wondering why. A short team stare simply means they are trying to get your attention. However, if the stare is quite intense, this means your cat is on high alert about something or someone.

Other times, your cat tends to give you “cat eyes” - where they slowly blink at you. According to cat experts, this means your cat is blowing you kisses to tell you they like and trust you.

5. Knocking things off

Are there times when your cat just likes to knock things and watch them fall to the ground? You might have noticed your cat suddenly likes to knock things off the table, bed, stool or wherever you might have kept them and then it watches that item fall to the floor.

This behaviour simply means your cat is bored, so you might need to get them some new toys.

6. Chattering

Have you ever noticed your cat making a chattering sound while staring intently at birds or squirrels through a window? This behaviour, known as "chattering," is believed to be an instinctual response to the excitement of hunting prey.

Cats may make this sound as a form of frustration or anticipation, mimicking the jaw movements they would use while capturing prey in the wild.

7. Twitching tails

If you have ever noticed the tails of your cat twitching, you might have wondered if it's normal. It actually is, as this is a sign that your cat is hunting. After this, the twitching usually stops.