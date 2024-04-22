ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

7 strange things cats do and what they mean

Oghenerume Progress

Cats are great pet buddies and it's easier to understand them if you know what some of their behaviours mean.

Which of these behaviours have you noticed in your cat? [Medium]
Which of these behaviours have you noticed in your cat? [Medium]

If you are a cat owner you must have noticed some behaviour from your beloved pet that you do not understand.

Recommended articles

These fascinating creatures sometimes exhibit a range of strange behaviours that can seem perplexing at first glance. However, with a closer look, you can uncover the meanings behind these peculiar habits that your cats exhibit.

Here are seven strange things cats do and what they mean:

ADVERTISEMENT

It is quite common to see your car kneading. This is a situation where cats rhythmically push their paws against a soft surface, such as a blanket or their owner's lap.

This behaviour means that the car is content and relaxed and some kittens even do this while nursing. So, if you see your cat kneading, it is a sign that your cat feels safe and happy in its environment.

If your cat suddenly dashes around the house at breakneck speed, seemingly without rhyme or reason, you've witnessed the infamous "zoomies." This burst of energy is common in cats and often occurs after a period of rest or during playtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a way for cats to release pent-up energy and indulge in spontaneous bursts of activity, much to the amusement of their human companions.

This is another strange behaviour you might have noticed in your cat. Also called "bunting," this behaviour involves a cat gently pressing its head against objects or people.

Bunting is a sign of affection and bonding, as cats have scent glands on their heads that they use to mark their territory and show familiarity with their surroundings. When your cat head-butts you, it's a gesture of trust and affection, akin to a loving nuzzle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, cats just stare at you intensely and you might be wondering why. A short team stare simply means they are trying to get your attention. However, if the stare is quite intense, this means your cat is on high alert about something or someone.

Other times, your cat tends to give you “cat eyes” - where they slowly blink at you. According to cat experts, this means your cat is blowing you kisses to tell you they like and trust you.

Are there times when your cat just likes to knock things and watch them fall to the ground? You might have noticed your cat suddenly likes to knock things off the table, bed, stool or wherever you might have kept them and then it watches that item fall to the floor.

This behaviour simply means your cat is bored, so you might need to get them some new toys.

ADVERTISEMENT
It's time to get new toys [Ferplast]
It's time to get new toys [Ferplast] Pulse Nigeria

Have you ever noticed your cat making a chattering sound while staring intently at birds or squirrels through a window? This behaviour, known as "chattering," is believed to be an instinctual response to the excitement of hunting prey.

Cats may make this sound as a form of frustration or anticipation, mimicking the jaw movements they would use while capturing prey in the wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have ever noticed the tails of your cat twitching, you might have wondered if it's normal. It actually is, as this is a sign that your cat is hunting. After this, the twitching usually stops.

Overall, cats are great pet buddies and it's easier to understand them if you know what some of their behaviours mean. Which of these behaviours have you noticed in your cat?

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their net worth

Top 10 richest men in Nigeria and their net worth

How to share and transfer data on Glo

How to share and transfer data on Glo

'How the cleaning lady saved my marriage from collapsing'

'How the cleaning lady saved my marriage from collapsing'

10 body language signs that show she's attracted to you

10 body language signs that show she's attracted to you

Kenkey lovers upset as medical doctor claims their favourite meal can cause cancer

Kenkey lovers upset as medical doctor claims their favourite meal can cause cancer

How to choose Latin Ballroom Dance Shoes: A complete guide

How to choose Latin Ballroom Dance Shoes: A complete guide

Colour blindness: All you need to know about people who can't see colours

Colour blindness: All you need to know about people who can't see colours

7 strange things cats do and what they mean

7 strange things cats do and what they mean

Fresh Start: 30 short and uplifting prayers to bless your week ahead

Fresh Start: 30 short and uplifting prayers to bless your week ahead

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

This is the most international baby name — it's not Jaden

This is the most international baby name — it's not Jaden

6 simple ways you can remove red wine stains from your shirt

6 simple ways you can remove red wine stains from your shirt

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

3 mistakes to avoid when cooking fried rice

Avoid these 3 common mistakes when cooking fried rice

birthday celebration

It's illegal to publicly celebrate your birthday in this country

Prayers for a loved one [ChristianMentalHealth]

30 powerful prayers for the safe travels of a loved one

Tems performs onstage in the mojave tent at the 2024 coachella[gettyimages]

See how Tems, Wizkid, other Nigerian artistes showed up at Coachella