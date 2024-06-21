These stains not only make the toilet look dirty but can also be a breeding ground for germs.

Fortunately, there are simple and effective methods to remove these yellow stains, ensuring your toilet remains sparkling clean.

Step-by-step guide on how to remove stubborn yellow stains from your toilet Pulse Live Kenya

Why do yellow stains form in your toilet?

Before we dive into the cleaning methods, it's important to understand why yellow stains form in the first place.

These stains are primarily caused by a combination of hard water, which contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium, and the buildup of urine.

Over time, these substances can leave unsightly yellow rings or patches inside the toilet bowl.

Materials you will need

To effectively remove yellow stains from your toilet, you will need the following materials:

Rubber gloves

Toilet brush

Baking soda

White vinegar

Lemon juice

Borax (optional)

Pumice stone (optional)

Old toothbrush

Step-by-step cleaning guide

1. Initial Cleaning

Start by giving your toilet a basic clean. Put on your rubber gloves to protect your hands from any harsh chemicals.

Use a toilet brush to scrub the inside of the bowl, focusing on any visible stains. This will help remove any loose dirt and grime.

2. Baking soda and vinegar method

One of the most effective and natural ways to clean yellow stains is by using baking soda and vinegar. Here’s how:

Sprinkle baking soda: Generously sprinkle baking soda all over the stained areas inside the toilet bowl.

Generously sprinkle baking soda all over the stained areas inside the toilet bowl. Pour vinegar: Pour white vinegar over the baking soda. The mixture will fizz and bubble, which helps to break down the stains.

Pour white vinegar over the baking soda. The mixture will fizz and bubble, which helps to break down the stains. Let it sit: Allow the mixture to sit for about 15-30 minutes. This gives the baking soda and vinegar time to work on the stains.

Allow the mixture to sit for about 15-30 minutes. This gives the baking soda and vinegar time to work on the stains. Scrub: Use the toilet brush to scrub the stained areas thoroughly. The abrasiveness of the baking soda combined with the acidity of the vinegar will help lift the stains.

Use the toilet brush to scrub the stained areas thoroughly. The abrasiveness of the baking soda combined with the acidity of the vinegar will help lift the stains. Flush: Flush the toilet to rinse away the cleaning solution and loosen stains.

An image of baking soda and vinegar Pulse Live Kenya

3. Lemon juice for tough stains

For stubborn yellow stains, lemon juice can be very effective due to its acidic properties. Here’s what you do:

Apply Lemon Juice: Squeeze fresh lemon juice directly onto the stained areas.

Squeeze fresh lemon juice directly onto the stained areas. Let it Sit: Let the lemon juice sit for about 10-15 minutes to break down the stains.

Let the lemon juice sit for about 10-15 minutes to break down the stains. Scrub: Use the toilet brush to scrub the stains. The acidity in the lemon juice helps dissolve the mineral deposits causing the yellow stains.

Use the toilet brush to scrub the stains. The acidity in the lemon juice helps dissolve the mineral deposits causing the yellow stains. Flush: Flush the toilet to rinse away the lemon juice and any loosened stains.

An AI-generated image of lemon juice Pulse Live Kenya

4. Borax for extra cleaning power

If the stains are still present, you can use Borax, a powerful cleaning agent. Here’s how:

Sprinkle borax: Sprinkle a cup of Borax into the toilet bowl.

Sprinkle a cup of Borax into the toilet bowl. Pour vinegar: Add 1/2 cup of white vinegar to the Borax.

Add 1/2 cup of white vinegar to the Borax. Let it sit: Allow the mixture to sit for at least 15-20 minutes.

Allow the mixture to sit for at least 15-20 minutes. Scrub: Scrub the toilet bowl with the toilet brush.

Scrub the toilet bowl with the toilet brush. Flush: Flush the toilet to rinse away the mixture and any remaining stains.

5. Using a pumice stone for stubborn stains

For particularly stubborn stains that don’t respond to the above methods, a pumice stone can be a useful tool:

Wet the pumice stone: Wet the pumice stone and the stained area. This prevents scratching the porcelain.

Wet the pumice stone and the stained area. This prevents scratching the porcelain. Gently scrub: Gently scrub the stains with the pumice stone. Be sure to keep the area wet while scrubbing.

Gently scrub the stains with the pumice stone. Be sure to keep the area wet while scrubbing. Flush: Flush the toilet to rinse away any residue.

An AI-generated image of a pumice stone Pulse Live Kenya

How to prevent future stains

After you’ve successfully removed the yellow stains, it’s important to take steps to prevent them from returning:

Regular cleaning: Clean your toilet at least once a week to prevent stains from building up.

Clean your toilet at least once a week to prevent stains from building up. Use toilet cleaner: Use a commercial toilet cleaner or a homemade mixture of baking soda and vinegar regularly.

Use a commercial toilet cleaner or a homemade mixture of baking soda and vinegar regularly. Soft water: If you have hard water, consider installing a water softener to reduce mineral deposits.

If you have hard water, consider installing a water softener to reduce mineral deposits. Quick flush: Make sure to flush the toilet promptly after use to prevent urine from sitting in the bowl.