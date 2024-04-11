The health benefits of daily naps you should know

The science is clear, napping offers a multitude of advantages:

1. Boosts alertness and cognitive function

A short nap can improve your ability to focus, concentrate, and learn. Feeling drowsy in the afternoon? A power nap can be your secret weapon for tackling that important presentation or finishing a complex task.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Enhances memory and creativity

Studies show that napping can improve memory consolidation, allowing you to better retain information and even boost creative problem-solving skills.

3. Reduces stress and improves mood

Feeling overwhelmed? A nap can be a natural stress reliever. Even a short break can lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and leave you feeling calmer and more optimistic.

4. Improves physical health

ADVERTISEMENT

Napping can even benefit your physical health. Research suggests it can lower blood pressure, improve cardiovascular health, and strengthen your immune system.

Pulse Nigeria

Let's debunk some myths surrounding naps.

Myth #1: Napping makes up for lost sleep

Can a quick nap recharge our batteries and erase the consequences of skimping on nighttime sleep? Unfortunately, no. Naps can't replace a good night's sleep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nighttime sleep allows our bodies to cycle through different stages, for physical and mental restoration. Naps can't replicate this full cycle, so prioritise getting enough quality sleep at night (around 7-8 hours for most adults).

Myth #2: Napping makes you groggy

Have you ever woken up from a nap feeling more tired than refreshed? This can happen if you nap for too long or enter deep sleep stages.

The ideal nap zone is 20-30 minutes. This sweet spot allows you to reap the benefits of napping without experiencing sleep inertia, that groggy feeling upon waking.

Myth #3: Napping disrupts your nighttime sleep

ADVERTISEMENT

This fear holds many back from napping. However, research suggests the opposite can be true. Regular, well-timed naps can regulate your sleep schedule and make it easier to fall asleep at night. The key is timing. Avoid napping too late in the day (ideally before 3 pm) to prevent interference with your nighttime sleep cycle.

Myth #4: Napping is only for kids (and the elderly)

Nope! Napping benefits people of all ages. In fact, teenagers and young adults often require more sleep than the standard 8 hours. A well-timed nap can enhance alertness, memory, and cognitive function, making it a valuable tool for students and busy professionals alike.

How to make napping a habit

Ready to incorporate napping into your routine? Here are some tips for success:

ADVERTISEMENT

Find your ideal nap time. Experiment to see when a nap works best for you. Most people find the afternoon between 1 pm and 3 pm ideal.

Signal to your body that it's nap time by establishing a pre-nap routine. Dim the lights, grab a comfy blanket, and create a relaxing environment.

Avoid napping for too long. Set an alarm for 20-30 minutes to ensure you wake up feeling refreshed, not groggy.

Don't force a nap if you're not feeling tired. Naps are most beneficial when you're experiencing a natural dip in energy.

Napping shouldn't be a sign of weakness or laziness. It's a powerful tool for enhancing your overall well-being. So, the next time you feel that afternoon slump, nap! You might be surprised at how much better you feel for it.

Bonus tip:

If napping isn't feasible for you, consider incorporating short mindfulness exercises or deep breathing techniques into your day. Even a few minutes of mindful relaxation can provide a mini-reset and boost your energy levels.