ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

Temi Iwalaiye

We are just guessing here, but here’s what we expect guests at Davido’s wedding will go home with.

Davido and Chioma's wedding [Instagram/Davido]
Davido and Chioma's wedding [Instagram/Davido]

Recommended articles

The internet has been buzzing for days, especially after the release of their pre-wedding photos, as everyone eagerly awaited the big event. This is poised to be a truly royal Nigerian wedding.

It's customary for wedding guests in Nigeria to receive souvenirs from the couple. Given Davido's wealth and prominent family background, everyone expects the absolute best.

We are just guessing here, but here’s what we expect guests at Davido’s wedding will go home with:

ADVERTISEMENT

These are some of the most sought-after phones globally. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max cost over 2 million. We expect every guest at Davido’s wedding to get one.

We know Davido is a big fan of diamonds, so what better way to share his joy with guests than by giving them diamond earrings and necklaces featuring Chioma and Davido pendants?

ADVERTISEMENT

While attending David's wedding likely means you're already well-off, who wouldn't appreciate a little extra spending money? Imagine opening your souvenir bag to find wads of cash just waiting to be spent!

Davido and Chioma have released pre-wedding photos [Instagram/@davido]
Davido and Chioma have released pre-wedding photos [Instagram/@davido] Pulse Nigeria



Imagine every guest leaving with unisex Hermès or Louis Vuitton bags! These bags cost thousands of dollars and millions of naira. Even if you're not a fan, you could sell them for some cool cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skincare is expensive. It would be nice if guests at Davido’s wedding got body wash, moisturiser, toners, serums, expensive designer perfumes like Dior or Chanel fragrances, and sunscreen. Plus, a voucher for a free spa treatment and massage.

ALSO READ: Davido and Chioma's love story: A timeline of their 'Assurance'

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido is a Martell ambassador, and he loves to represent the brand. We won’t be surprised if he leaves one for every guest who gets this expensive liquor as a souvenir.

If you don't live in Nigeria, you might not understand. Tomatoes and peppers are scarce and expensive now, almost like gold. Many Nigerian guests would be grateful if Davido got them some in their souvenir bags.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

7 surprising facts about the tongue you probably didn’t know

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

What are cats trying to tell us when they purr?

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

The benefits and side effects of drinking lemon water

5 things that make Nigerian weddings loud, colourful and full of life

5 things that make Nigerian weddings loud, colourful and full of life

Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival kicks off in August

Lagos International Smartphone Film Festival kicks off in August

What happens to your digestive tract when you swallow gum?

What happens to your digestive tract when you swallow gum?

10 so-called 'unhealthy' foods that are actually good for you

10 so-called 'unhealthy' foods that are actually good for you

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

7 attires to avoid if you struggle with sweaty feet and hands

How billionaires actually utilise all the space in their mega mansions

How billionaires actually utilise all the space in their mega mansions

Pulse Sports

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Banky W and Adesua Etomi went from an onscreen couple in 'The Wedding Party' to a couple in real life [TWP]

How big wedding ceremonies became the most attractive option for Nigerians

Common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean

5 common phrases every girlfriend uses and what they actually mean

Why do men cheat [NairobiNews]

Here's why men love to cheat

Behaviours you need to change if you want to be successful

5 behaviours you need to change if you want to be successful