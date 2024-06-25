7 things Davido should share as souvenir at his wedding

The internet has been buzzing for days, especially after the release of their pre-wedding photos, as everyone eagerly awaited the big event. This is poised to be a truly royal Nigerian wedding.

It's customary for wedding guests in Nigeria to receive souvenirs from the couple. Given Davido's wealth and prominent family background, everyone expects the absolute best.

We are just guessing here, but here’s what we expect guests at Davido’s wedding will go home with:

1. Brand new iPhones

These are some of the most sought-after phones globally. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max cost over ₦2 million. We expect every guest at Davido’s wedding to get one.

2. Diamond jewellery

We know Davido is a big fan of diamonds, so what better way to share his joy with guests than by giving them diamond earrings and necklaces featuring Chioma and Davido pendants?

3. Cash

While attending David's wedding likely means you're already well-off, who wouldn't appreciate a little extra spending money? Imagine opening your souvenir bag to find wads of cash just waiting to be spent!

Pulse Nigeria





4. Designers bags

Imagine every guest leaving with unisex Hermès or Louis Vuitton bags! These bags cost thousands of dollars and millions of naira. Even if you're not a fan, you could sell them for some cool cash.

5. Skincare products, perfumes, and a free spa voucher

Skincare is expensive. It would be nice if guests at Davido’s wedding got body wash, moisturiser, toners, serums, expensive designer perfumes like Dior or Chanel fragrances, and sunscreen. Plus, a voucher for a free spa treatment and massage.

6. A bottle of Martell

Davido is a Martell ambassador, and he loves to represent the brand. We won’t be surprised if he leaves one for every guest who gets this expensive liquor as a souvenir.

7. Fresh tomatoes and pepper