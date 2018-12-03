Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas tie the knot in India!

Unsurprisingly, it was love like an Indian movie!
After a four-month engagement, the couple take their love party to the bride’s home country, where they had a whole weekend and two beautiful ceremonies to celebrate their union with family and friends.
The couple first tied the knot in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father on Saturday December 1 at the elaborate Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, before a Hindu wedding followed on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
The bride rocked a custom made gown by Ralph Lauren. The designer also styled the groom and the entire wedding party.
Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend. Ralph Lauren is honored to have dressed the couple#emo#4oCU##Priyanka in a custom Ralph Lauren gown and Nick in a custom Purple Label tuxedo#emo#4oCU##as well as the members of their wedding party. . The couple is pictured here attending Ralph Lauren's 50th Anniversary celebration in New York City earlier this fall, shortly following the announcement of their engagement. . #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaAndNick #RalphLauren #RL50
It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love.#emo#wqA=## Nick and I were looking forward to the Sangeet (musical evening), another pre wedding ritual.. and to see what each side had put together. And what a performance it was. Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends...#grateful @nickjonas /: @calebjordanlee @josevilla @josephradhik
According to Vogue, the couple’s relationship actually began in 2017 when the American label invited them to the 2017 Met Gala, and it was there that their relationship really sparked.
The couple first took their romance public in May of 2018 and announced their engagement in August.