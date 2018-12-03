Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas tie the knot in India!

news

Indian actress, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are married!

After a four-month engagemen t, the couple take their love party to the bride’s home country, where they had a whole weekend and two beautiful ceremonies to celebrate their union with family and friends.

The couple first tied the knot in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father on Saturday December 1 at the elaborate Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, before a Hindu wedding followed on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

The bride rocked a custom made gown by Ralph Lauren. The designer also styled the groom and the entire wedding party.

ALSO READ: Watch groom strip to entertain bride, guests at his wedding reception

"Congratulations to @PriyankaChopra and @NickJonas on the occasion of their wedding in Jodhpur, India, this weekend," the Ralph Lauren Instagram account posted early on their wedding day.

According to Vogue, the couple’s relationship actually began in 2017 when the American label invited them to the 2017 Met Gala, and it was there that their relationship really sparked.

The couple first took their romance public in May of 2018 and announced their engagement in August.