Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Groom strips to entertain bride, guests at wedding reception!

Wedding Moment: Watch this groom strip to entertain bride, guests at his wedding reception

The excited groom has an accomplice - his younger brother!

  • Published:
Groom & brother strip to entertain bride, guests at wedding play

Groom & brother strip to entertain bride, guests at wedding

 

(UG / Twitter)

A short clip making rounds on social  media  which shows a half-naked, muscular groom grinding and flexing his muscles for his bride at his wedding reception has left Internet users confused, amused and... flustered.

The clip, posted by Twitter user UG‏ [@Yuggiio] shows two men at the centre of a wedding reception - the groom and his brother - wearing nothing but tight underwear. They are rippling, bending and performing an erotic dance to a version of the song "You Raise Me Up" in the full view of everyone present at the wedding.

The spectacle is  majorly for the bride who sits and cheers them on with a smile on her face and regular applause.

"Check out what this groom did," writes UG alongside the video post. "He took off his clothes to dance for his bride alongside his younger brother.

ALSO READ: Watch this groom get dragged out from under his bride's dress!

"Ladies, would you be comfortable to see your man go naked like this on your wedding day?" he ends the post with.

 

The couple are thought to be Nigerians but the wedding venue can't be ascertained.  The video has already gone viral  anyway; with the original post gathering 115k views already at the time of this piece.

Reactions to it has majorly been one of shock and amusement. Many others say they find it offensive and would never allow a partner do that on their big day.

Commenting on the tweet, Wine‏ [@_lifeofzain] writes: "what sort of magic mike shit is this. Disgusting."

NICE FOR WHAT [@amakaamebo] seems shocked as she tweets; "how did his younger brother even agree to do this with him?"

Raro Lae [TheRaroLae] thinks the dance was very unneccessary.

"This dance was clearly not for her, and I’m almost 100% no one else was genuinely interested." she tweets.

What do you think? Would you let a groom or even bride striptease for you at your wedding?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a senior reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Why is paternity fraud high in Nigeria? The answer to this is complexbullet
2 Pet Names Cute and adorable names lovers call themselvesbullet
3 Love Tips 5 things a woman would do only if she truly loves youbullet

Related Articles

How to make your man propose to you in 6 months!
For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girl wants space because I could not pay her school fees
How much exactly is too much to spend on a date?
Relationship Talk With Bukky: I keep attracting the wrong men, what do I do?
Guys! Here are 5 ways you create relationship problems for yourself
Pulse Weddings: Dolapo, Olusoji's pre-wedding pictures are elegant & filled with love
Men! See these lowkey signs that your babe isn't enjoying sex with you
Married To The Love Of Her Life: Benita Okojie celebrates husband on 2nd wedding anniversary
Relationship Talk With Bukky: What to do when your girl doesn't say "I love you"

Relationships & Weddings

What it really means to play games in a relationship
Ladies! Here is how to know you are moving too fast with a new guy
Romance
For Women: Signs that your man isn't enjoying sex with you
If you are newly engaged, here's the next thing to do
How to make your man propose to you in 6 months!
My girlfriend does not love me as I love her
Relationship Talk With Bukky: My girl wants space because I could not pay her school fees
X
Advertisement