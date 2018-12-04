Pulse.ng logo
See Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' fabulous white wedding pictures

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' white wedding pictures are here!

Absolutely fabulous stuff!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India on December 1 2018 play

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in India on December 1 2018

(Hello!)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ exceptional wedding in India has held us spellbound for the past few days and they’re obviously not letting up just yet. Some more pictures from the couple’s big day have hit social media and we’re feeling a new wave of admiration for the pair.

Spectacular photos exclusively gotten by People Magazine show the beautiful Indian actress and her new American husband at their double wedding in India – they’re full of happy smiles, a few emotional tears and of course, an heartwarming radiance.

 

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra tells People exclusively. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

In the end, at Nick’s suggestion, they chose an all-inclusive double wedding which celebrates their different backgrounds.

ALSO READ: This traditional Yoruba wedding is so radiant, so lit!

 “It melted my heart,” the actress adds. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

One of the really special moments is captured in an Instagram post shared by People. As a string quartet played, Chopra, wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu, causing her groom to shed a tear at the gorgeous sight of her.

“It was all tears. All tears,” says the actress, who carried a bouquet of her favourite flower, tuberoses.

As for Jonas, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he says. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”

Talk of a perfect wedding - Indian movie stuff!

