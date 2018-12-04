Absolutely fabulous stuff!
Spectacular photos exclusively gotten by People Magazine show the beautiful Indian actress and her new American husband at their double wedding in India – they’re full of happy smiles, a few emotional tears and of course, an heartwarming radiance.
View this post on Instagram
#NickJonas and #PriyankaChopra opted for not one, but two ceremonies in India to celebrate their different backgrounds. #emo#4oCc##Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.#emo#4oCd## Tap the bio link to read more. | : (c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by @JoseVilla/Getty Images
“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra tells People exclusively. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”
In the end, at Nick’s suggestion, they chose an all-inclusive double wedding which celebrates their different backgrounds.
ALSO READ: This traditional Yoruba wedding is so radiant, so lit!
“It melted my heart,” the actress adds. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”
One of the really special moments is captured in an Instagram post shared by People. As a string quartet played, Chopra, wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil was escorted down the aisle by her mother Madhu, causing her groom to shed a tear at the gorgeous sight of her.
View this post on Instagram
#NickJonas wipes away a tear when he sees #PriyankaChopra walk down the aisle during one of their beautiful ceremonies. Tap the link in our bio to watch the full special on @peopletv. #emo#77iP## | : (c) Purple People America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Wedding footage by @CalebJordanLee of East West.
“It was all tears. All tears,” says the actress, who carried a bouquet of her favourite flower, tuberoses.
As for Jonas, “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” he says. “You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”
Talk of a perfect wedding - Indian movie stuff!