So before we talk about the reasons your partner might lose interest in you, let's talk about the signs they exhibit when they're losing interest.

Signs Your Partner Is Losing Interest In You

Are they becoming distant? Then there's a slight possibility they’re losing interest gradually.

No emotional care or support. They don't give a damn about your feelings anymore.

No more romantic adventures and fun Hangouts.

Always blaming you and fighting over little mistakes they would have ignored before.

No more regular calls or texts.

They become less forgiving.

When you notice any of these signs, it's time to figure out what's causing them.

And that brings us to -

7 reasons Why Your Partner May Lose Interest In You

1. Someone else in their life

If your partner has another love interest in their life, they will focus all of their attention on them. As a result, they won't call, text, or hang out with you as much as they used to.

2. You’re boring

They can lose interest if you're not exciting and fun to be with. Perhaps you should spice up your life a little, come up with interesting topics to discuss, and maybe stop typing "k" like you're scared of pressing your phone. In summary, be lively.

Here's a hint: Google "50 interesting questions to ask your partner" and continue from there.

Another reason your partner might lose Interest in you is;

3. Commitment phobia

Some people are terrified of committing to a relationship, which causes them to lose interest in their partner. But don't panic; it usually has little to do with you and everything to do with your partner's personality.

4. Different values and goals

When your partner notices that you have opposing ideologies, values, and ambitions, they may lose interest in you. They'll tend to wander away from you if they can't put up with them.

5. Distrust

It goes without saying that if your partner has trust issues or is insecure, you will lose interest in each other over time.

6. Always nagging

Nobody loves a nagging partner. If you’re a nagging person, people generally would avoid having a solid relationship with you.

7. Your Ex

Your partner may be genuinely interested in you, but if you're still attached to your ex, that interest will wane.

Funmi is a Writer, Thinker and Marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

