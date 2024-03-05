ADVERTISEMENT
5 reasons you might see blood in your poop

Anna Ajayi

In many cases, this issue is treatable with home care or medical intervention.

Reasons you might see blood in your poop [PristynCare]

Seeing blood in your poop can be concerning, but understanding the possible causes will guide you on what to do next.

While it's mostly due to non-serious causes, it can sometimes indicate a more severe condition. Understanding the possible reasons behind this symptom and knowing what steps to take can help you address the issue more effectively.

Here are five common reasons you might see blood in your stool and what to do in this situation.

Haemorrhoids are swollen blood vessels in your rectum or anus that can cause bright red blood in your stool. They might result from straining during bowel movements, sitting for long periods, or increased pressure during pregnancy. Haemorrhoids can be uncomfortable, but they're usually not serious.

What to do: Over-the-counter creams and warm baths can relieve symptoms. Increasing fibre intake and staying hydrated can prevent constipation and reduce straining. If you frequently experience haemorrhoids or the bleeding doesn't stop, see a doctor.

Anal fissures are small tears in the lining of the anus, caused by passing a large or hard stool. They can cause pain during bowel movements and lead to bright red blood on your toilet paper.

What to do: Most anal fissures heal with home care, such as taking warm baths, applying topical ointments, and eating high-fibre foods to soften stools. If the fissure doesn't improve or recurs, consult your doctor for further treatment options.

Infections caused by bacteria, viruses, or parasites can inflame the stomach and intestines, leading to diarrhoea mixed with blood. Symptoms might include stomach pain, fever, and vomiting.

What to do: Stay hydrated and rest. Most gastrointestinal infections resolve on their own, but if symptoms persist, see a doctor. They may prescribe medication to treat the infection or manage symptoms.

IBD, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, causes long-term inflammation of the digestive tract. This can lead to bloody stools, abdominal pain, fatigue, and weight loss.

What to do: There's no cure for IBD, but treatment can help manage symptoms. If you suspect you have IBD, seek medical advice. Treatment may include medication, dietary changes, or surgery in severe cases.

Polyps are small growths in the colon that can bleed and sometimes turn into cancer. Colon cancer can also cause blood in the stool, along with changes in bowel habits, abdominal pain, and weight loss.

What to do: Regular screening, such as colonoscopies, can detect polyps and early-stage colon cancer. If you notice blood in your stool, especially if you're over 50 or have a family history of colon cancer, see a doctor promptly. Early detection is key to effective treatment.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

