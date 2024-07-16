List of postal codes in Imo State

Imo State, located in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own postal codes.
Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.
Imo State postal codes follow a six-digit format. The first three digits typically represent the specific LGA, while the last three digits denote a particular delivery area or post office.
Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) within Imo State:
Aboh Mbaise 462101
Ahiazu Mbaise 463109
Ehime Mbano 472101
Ezinithitte Mbaise 462110
Ideato North 475101
Ideato South 475105
Ihitte-Uboma 472112
Ikeduru 461102
Isiala Mbano 471101
Isu 474119
Mbaitoli 461114
Ngor/Okpala 460118
Njaba 474123
Nkwere 471115
Nwangele 471121
Obowu 463101
Oguta 464101
Ohaji Egbema 464111
Okigwe 470101
Orlu 473101
Orsu 473105
Oru East 474109
Oru West 474101
Owerri 460211 (Owerri Main)
Owerri North 460103
Owerri West 460102
Unuimo 470107
Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
How to find your specific postal code
If you're unsure about your exact postal code, you can try the following:
- Check your mail for previously delivered items that may have the postal code printed.
- Contact your local post office for assistance.
- Utilise online postal code search engines using your complete address.
The main post office in Imo State is: NIPOST G.P.O. Ama JK 460001 Owerri
