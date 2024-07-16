RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

List of postal codes in Imo State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Imo State [Nigeriagalleria]
Postal codes in Imo State [Nigeriagalleria]

Imo State, located in the South-East geopolitical zone of Nigeria, is divided into several Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its own postal codes.

Recommended articles

Imo State postal codes follow a six-digit format. The first three digits typically represent the specific LGA, while the last three digits denote a particular delivery area or post office.

Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) within Imo State:

Aboh Mbaise 462101

Ahiazu Mbaise 463109

Ehime Mbano 472101

Ezinithitte Mbaise 462110

Ideato North 475101

Ideato South 475105

Ihitte-Uboma 472112

Ikeduru 461102

Isiala Mbano 471101

Isu 474119

Mbaitoli 461114

Ngor/Okpala 460118

Njaba 474123

Nkwere 471115

Nwangele 471121

Obowu 463101

Oguta 464101

Ohaji Egbema 464111

Okigwe 470101

Orlu 473101

Orsu 473105

Oru East 474109

Oru West 474101

Owerri 460211 (Owerri Main)

Owerri North 460103

Owerri West 460102

Unuimo 470107

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

If you're unsure about your exact postal code, you can try the following:

  • Check your mail for previously delivered items that may have the postal code printed.
  • Contact your local post office for assistance.
  • Utilise online postal code search engines using your complete address.

The main post office in Imo State is: NIPOST G.P.O. Ama JK 460001 Owerri

Source: https://www.zipcode.com.ng/2018/12/imo-state-postal-code.html

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

List of postal codes in Oyo State

List of postal codes in Oyo State

5 things we learned in school that are now useless

5 things we learned in school that are now useless

Why you should eat dairy even if you're lactose intolerant

Why you should eat dairy even if you're lactose intolerant

List of postal codes in Imo State

List of postal codes in Imo State

This is the most expensive house on earth - but it cannot be bought or sold

This is the most expensive house on earth - but it cannot be bought or sold

Is wearing a corset the secret to a slimmer waist?

Is wearing a corset the secret to a slimmer waist?

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Why do so many footballers cut holes in their socks?

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

Body changes to expect with reduced stress & improved mood

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour

How to sensitively handle your coworker with body odour

Wedding ring tattoos are becoming new symbol of love for married couples

Wedding ring tattoos are becoming new symbol of love for married couples

Why you should keep your relationship a secret from your parents

Why you should keep your relationship a secret from your parents

Polo Fine Jewellery forges official retail partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato

Polo Fine Jewellery forges official retail partnerships with FOPE and Pomellato

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

An artist Ms Caroline West has given used teabags another lease of life by painting famous British landmarks [Credit:PA Media]

Artist transforms used teabags into paintings of famous British landmarks

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: A night of unforgettable music and memorable sips

Lord's London Dry Gin Sponsors TRACE Live with Young Jonn: An unforgettable night

Some fruits we know today are man-made [Pinterest]

7 fruits and vegetables you did not know were man-made

Feet should be washed daily with warm water and shower gel [Life Hacker]

These body parts you rarely wash have a lot of bacteria