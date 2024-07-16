List of postal codes in Imo State

Imo State postal codes follow a six-digit format. The first three digits typically represent the specific LGA, while the last three digits denote a particular delivery area or post office.

Below is a detailed list of the postal codes for all the Local Government Areas (LGAs) within Imo State:

List of Imo State postal codes by LGA

Aboh Mbaise 462101

Ahiazu Mbaise 463109

Ehime Mbano 472101

Ezinithitte Mbaise 462110

Ideato North 475101

Ideato South 475105

Ihitte-Uboma 472112

Ikeduru 461102

Isiala Mbano 471101

Isu 474119

Mbaitoli 461114

Ngor/Okpala 460118

Njaba 474123

Nkwere 471115

Nwangele 471121

Obowu 463101

Oguta 464101

Ohaji Egbema 464111

Okigwe 470101

Orlu 473101

Orsu 473105

Oru East 474109

Oru West 474101

Owerri 460211 (Owerri Main)

Owerri North 460103

Owerri West 460102

Unuimo 470107

Note that this list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

How to find your specific postal code

If you're unsure about your exact postal code, you can try the following:

Check your mail for previously delivered items that may have the postal code printed.

Contact your local post office for assistance.

Utilise online postal code search engines using your complete address.

The main post office in Imo State is: NIPOST G.P.O. Ama JK 460001 Owerri