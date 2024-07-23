ADVERTISEMENT
List of postal codes in Osun State

Anna Ajayi

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Osun State
Postal codes in Osun State [TripAdvisor]

Postal codes, also known as ZIP codes, are numerical codes used by postal services to streamline the delivery process.

In Nigeria, these codes are vital for identifying specific regions, ensuring that mail and packages reach their intended destinations promptly. Osun State, with its numerous towns and villages, utilises postal codes to organise its mail distribution effectively.

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Osun State:

  • Gbongan: 221101
  • Orile Owu: 221102
  • Ode Omu: 221103
  • Ile Ogbo: 232101
  • Kuta: 232102
  • Oke Osun: 232103
  • Iperindo: 233101
  • Iwara: 233102
  • Osu: 233103
  • Ifewara: 233104
  • Otan Aiyegbaju: 233105
  • Igbajo: 233106
  • Iragbiji: 230101
  • Ada: 230102
  • Ede: 232104
  • Ologun: 232105
  • Ede: 232106
  • Sekona: 232107
  • Awo: 232108
  • Iragberi: 232109
  • Ejigbo: 232110
  • Ifosin: 232111
  • Ile-Ife: 220101
  • Modakeke: 220102
  • Ile-Ife: 220103
  • Oke Ogbo: 220104
  • Ipetumodu: 220105
  • Edunabon: 220106
  • Ifetedo: 220107
  • Oluponna: 220108
  • Oke Ila Orangun: 233107
  • Ora: 233108
  • Ikirun: 231101
  • Iragbiji: 231102
  • Ila Orangun: 234101
  • Ora: 234102
  • Ilesa: 233108
  • Irojo: 233109
  • Ilesa: 233110
  • Itakogun: 233111
  • Ilobu: 230103
  • Erin-Osun: 230104
  • Ikire: 221104
  • Apomu: 221105
  • Apomu: 221106
  • Ikoyi: 221107
  • Iwo: 232112
  • Oke Odo: 232113
  • Ibokun: 233112
  • Imesi-Ile: 233113
  • Okuku: 231103
  • Inisa: 231104
  • Bode Osi: 232114
  • Ilemowu: 232115
  • Osogbo: 230105
  • Igbonna: 230106
  • Ijesa Isu: 233114
  • Ijebu-Jesa: 233115
  • Ifon Osun: 230107
  • Erin-Osun: 230108
  • Osogbo: 230109
  • Alekuwodo: 230110

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

  1. Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
  2. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
  3. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently.
  4. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Osun State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

