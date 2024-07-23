Postal codes, also known as ZIP codes, are numerical codes used by postal services to streamline the delivery process.
List of postal codes in Osun State
In Nigeria, these codes are vital for identifying specific regions, ensuring that mail and packages reach their intended destinations promptly. Osun State, with its numerous towns and villages, utilises postal codes to organise its mail distribution effectively.
Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Osun State:
1. Aiyedaade
- Gbongan: 221101
- Orile Owu: 221102
- Ode Omu: 221103
2. Aiyedire
- Ile Ogbo: 232101
- Kuta: 232102
- Oke Osun: 232103
3. Atakumosa East
- Iperindo: 233101
- Iwara: 233102
4. Atakumosa West
- Osu: 233103
- Ifewara: 233104
5. Boluwaduro
- Otan Aiyegbaju: 233105
- Igbajo: 233106
6. Boripe
- Iragbiji: 230101
- Ada: 230102
7. Ede North
- Ede: 232104
- Ologun: 232105
8. Ede South
- Ede: 232106
- Sekona: 232107
9. Egbedore
- Awo: 232108
- Iragberi: 232109
10. Ejigbo
- Ejigbo: 232110
- Ifosin: 232111
11. Ife Central
- Ile-Ife: 220101
- Modakeke: 220102
12. Ife East
- Ile-Ife: 220103
- Oke Ogbo: 220104
13. Ife North
- Ipetumodu: 220105
- Edunabon: 220106
14. Ife South
- Ifetedo: 220107
- Oluponna: 220108
15. Ifedayo
- Oke Ila Orangun: 233107
- Ora: 233108
16. Ifelodun
- Ikirun: 231101
- Iragbiji: 231102
17. Ila
- Ila Orangun: 234101
- Ora: 234102
18. Ilesa East
- Ilesa: 233108
- Irojo: 233109
19. Ilesa West
- Ilesa: 233110
- Itakogun: 233111
20. Irepodun
- Ilobu: 230103
- Erin-Osun: 230104
21. Irewole
- Ikire: 221104
- Apomu: 221105
22. Isokan
- Apomu: 221106
- Ikoyi: 221107
23. Iwo
- Iwo: 232112
- Oke Odo: 232113
24. Obokun
- Ibokun: 233112
- Imesi-Ile: 233113
25. Odo Otin
- Okuku: 231103
- Inisa: 231104
26. Ola Oluwa
- Bode Osi: 232114
- Ilemowu: 232115
27. Olorunda
- Osogbo: 230105
- Igbonna: 230106
28. Oriade
- Ijesa Isu: 233114
- Ijebu-Jesa: 233115
29. Orolu
- Ifon Osun: 230107
- Erin-Osun: 230108
30. Osogbo
- Osogbo: 230109
- Alekuwodo: 230110
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.
Importance of postal codes
Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:
- Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations.
- Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources.
- E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently.
- Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Osun State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
