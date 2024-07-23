List of postal codes in Osun State

In Nigeria, these codes are vital for identifying specific regions, ensuring that mail and packages reach their intended destinations promptly. Osun State, with its numerous towns and villages, utilises postal codes to organise its mail distribution effectively.

Below is a detailed list of postal codes for all the LGAs in Osun State:

1. Aiyedaade

Gbongan: 221101

Orile Owu: 221102

Ode Omu: 221103

2. Aiyedire

Ile Ogbo: 232101

Kuta: 232102

Oke Osun: 232103

3. Atakumosa East

Iperindo: 233101

Iwara: 233102

4. Atakumosa West

Osu: 233103

Ifewara: 233104

5. Boluwaduro

Otan Aiyegbaju: 233105

Igbajo: 233106

6. Boripe

Iragbiji: 230101

Ada: 230102

7. Ede North

Ede: 232104

Ologun: 232105

8. Ede South

Ede: 232106

Sekona: 232107

9. Egbedore

Awo: 232108

Iragberi: 232109

10. Ejigbo

Ejigbo: 232110

Ifosin: 232111

11. Ife Central

Ile-Ife: 220101

Modakeke: 220102

12. Ife East

Ile-Ife: 220103

Oke Ogbo: 220104

13. Ife North

Ipetumodu: 220105

Edunabon: 220106

14. Ife South

Ifetedo: 220107

Oluponna: 220108

15. Ifedayo

Oke Ila Orangun: 233107

Ora: 233108

16. Ifelodun

Ikirun: 231101

Iragbiji: 231102

17. Ila

Ila Orangun: 234101

Ora: 234102

18. Ilesa East

Ilesa: 233108

Irojo: 233109

19. Ilesa West

Ilesa: 233110

Itakogun: 233111

20. Irepodun

Ilobu: 230103

Erin-Osun: 230104

21. Irewole

Ikire: 221104

Apomu: 221105

22. Isokan

Apomu: 221106

Ikoyi: 221107

23. Iwo

Iwo: 232112

Oke Odo: 232113

24. Obokun

Ibokun: 233112

Imesi-Ile: 233113

25. Odo Otin

Okuku: 231103

Inisa: 231104

26. Ola Oluwa

Bode Osi: 232114

Ilemowu: 232115

27. Olorunda

Osogbo: 230105

Igbonna: 230106

28. Oriade

Ijesa Isu: 233114

Ijebu-Jesa: 233115

29. Orolu

Ifon Osun: 230107

Erin-Osun: 230108

30. Osogbo

Osogbo: 230109

Alekuwodo: 230110

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time. You can always refer to the website of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) or a reliable postal code directory for the latest information.

Importance of postal codes

Postal codes are more than just numbers; they play a major role in various aspects of daily life and business operations:

Efficient mail delivery: Accurate postal codes ensure that mail and packages are delivered promptly and to the correct locations. Administrative purposes: Government agencies and businesses use postal codes for demographic analysis, planning, and distribution of resources. E-commerce: Online retailers rely on postal codes for calculating shipping costs and delivering products efficiently. Emergency services: Emergency responders use postal codes to locate areas quickly during crises.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

