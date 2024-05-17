5 musicians you probably didn’t know are deaf

Many people think that to be a good musician, you need to hear perfectly. But did you know some musicians are deaf or have significant hearing loss? These musicians prove you can overcome challenges and still follow your dreams. They show us that even if you are deaf, you can still create and enjoy music.

Let's learn about five amazing musicians who didn’t let deafness stop them from sharing their gifts with the world.

1. Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven is one of the most famous composers in history. He was born in Germany in 1770. Beethoven started to lose his hearing when he was in his late 20s. By the time he was in his 40s, he was almost completely deaf. Even though he couldn’t hear, Beethoven continued to write amazing music.

Some of his best works, like the Ninth Symphony, were composed when he was nearly or totally deaf. Beethoven used his memory of sounds and vibrations to help him create music. His story teaches us that with determination, we can overcome any obstacle.

2. Evelyn Glennie

Evelyn Glennie is a world-renowned percussionist from Scotland. She was born in 1965 and started losing her hearing when she was only eight years old. By the age of 12, she was profoundly deaf. However, Evelyn did not let this stop her from pursuing her passion for music. She learned to feel the vibrations of the music through her body.

Evelyn plays many instruments, like drums and marimbas, and has performed with famous orchestras all over the world. S

3. Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey is a singer and songwriter from the United States. She was born in 1988 and loved music from a young age. Mandy started losing her hearing when she was 18 due to a connective tissue disorder. By the time she was 19, she was completely deaf. Mandy thought she would never sing again, but she decided to try. She started feeling the rhythm of the music through the floor and used visual tuners to help her stay in tune. In 2017, Mandy wowed the world when she performed on “America’s Got Talent” and earned the Golden Buzzer. Her story inspires us to never give up on our dreams.

4. Sean Forbes

Sean Forbes is a deaf rapper and songwriter from the United States. He was born in 1982 and became deaf shortly after birth due to spinal meningitis. Sean loved music from a young age, thanks to his musical family. He started writing songs and rapping, using the vibrations of the music to guide him. In 2010, Sean co-founded D-PAN (Deaf Professional Arts Network) to help make music accessible to the deaf community.

5 Warren "Wawa" Snipe

Warren "Wawa" Snipe is a deaf rapper, actor, and performer from the United States. He is known for his unique style, blending American Sign Language (ASL) with rap music. Wawa aims to bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities through his performances. In 2021, he gained widespread recognition for his ASL performances during the Super Bowl halftime show and the National Anthem.

6. Signmark

Signmark, whose real name is Marko Vuoriheimo, is a deaf rapper from Finland. Born in 1978, Signmark has been deaf since birth. He is the first deaf artist to be signed to an international record label. Signmark's music combines rap with Finnish Sign Language, making his performances accessible to both deaf and hearing audiences. He uses his platform to advocate for the rights of the deaf community and to promote awareness and inclusion through his music.

7. Matt Maxey

Matt Maxey is the founder of DEAFinitely Dope, an organisation that promotes sign language through music. Matt is a deaf hip-hop artist and interpreter who uses his skills to make music accessible to the deaf community. He collaborates with famous artists like Chance the Rapper, providing sign language interpretation during their concerts. Matt's work brings awareness to the deaf community and ensures that everyone can enjoy live music experiences.

These deaf musicians prove that deafness is not a limitation but an opportunity to approach music from a different perspective. Their stories inspire us to embrace diversity and inclusion in all aspects of life, especially in the arts.