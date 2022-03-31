Martell Nigeria introduces Martell House hosted by Jeff Bankz

The star studded uber-chic event was attended by celebrities, HNIs and public figures clad in their “A touch of African elegance” themed fits including Nollywood actors - Daniel Etim Effiong, Mofe Duncan, Efa Iwara; Public Figures- Diane Russet, Denrele Edun, Ozo, Uti Nwachukwu, Orange Nerd; Tech Founders- Joshua Chibueze & Abiodun Olawale Cole, Country Manger for Vetifly amongst others.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

The experience which will remain unreserved in the hearts of many was heightened with by an exciting, high-energy performance by Niniola, a spontaneous DJ face-off between DJ Paranormal & DJ Spellz and hardcore hype performances from the best in the game – Do2dtun.

Pulse Nigeria

Martell House was disruptively setup in a way that it captured the rich blue colors of the brand including aesthetically pleasing sets for a lot of screengrab moments. Guests reveled in tasty bites as well as signature Martell cocktails and making its debut for the first time in the country, guests had the opportunity to enjoy the Nigerian Swift Sour, a cocktail curated specially by Maison Martell for Nigeria.

Amongst several highlights of the evening was a Vinyl music wall that showcased Jeff’s favorite records and guests had the pleasure of taking the party home as the collection of songs were made available on a curated Martell House playlist on Apple Music & Spotify.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

In introducing the Brand Ambassador, Elizabeth Anthony, Brand Manager for Martell Nigeria expressed, “We were looking for a pacesetter; someone whose audacity was easily identifiable, whose boldness empowered curiosity and had the passion to inspire others to push the Martell culture forward. Jeff Bankz encapsulates these qualities and we are glad to have him represent the brand positively in a multitude of settings.”

Jeff Bankz brings a unique background to his role as a Brand Ambassador for Martell Nigeria. In this capacity, Jeff Bankz’s role is to educate consumers, customers & distributors on Martell with exclusive training, tastings, etc. while generating brand awareness through word-of-mouth marketing.

Pulse Nigeria

On his part, Jeff Bankz who was proud to begin this exciting journey with Martell defined Martell House as a premium lifestyle experience like never before. “The crowd tonight is amazing and I’m so honored to have my family and friends celebrate the essence of Martell with me. When you represent a brand like Martell with a huge history and heritage, it’s easier to be fully self-confident and assured in terms of motivating people and selling the brand. I’m constantly talking about Martell whenever I can, not because I have to, but because I love to!”

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Martell should be enjoyed responsibly by people over 18. Follow @MartellNigeria for exciting updates and experiences.

---