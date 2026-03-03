From Lagos to Sokoto: Widespread Protests in Nigeria After U.S.–Israel Strike on Iran

Protests have erupted in eight Nigerian states as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria demonstrate against the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader by the United States and Israel, raising tensions across parts of the country.

Protests broke out in at least eight states across Nigeria following the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in a joint military action attributed to the United States and Israel.

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), widely known as the Shi’ite group in the country, led the demonstrations. The protests were recorded in Lagos, Kano, Niger, Sokoto, Gombe, Kaduna, Bauchi and Yobe states.

In Lagos, demonstrators marched through the Maryland area, holding banners and placards. They described the killing as an “invasion” of Iran and condemned what they called a targeted assassination of the Iranian leader. Security presence was visible in parts of the protest routes, although no official casualty figures have been confirmed.

According to reports by The Punch, the protesters expressed solidarity with Iran and openly criticised both the United States and Israel over the military operation. Similar gatherings were reported in parts of northern Nigeria, particularly in Kano and Kaduna, where the IMN has a significant following.

Who Are the IMN Shiites in Nigeria?

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria is a prohibited Shia religious group that seeks to create an Islamic state in Nigeria. Ibrahim Zakzaky founded it, drawing inspiration from the Iranian Revolution and denying the legitimacy of the Nigerian Government.

The movement emphasises a peaceful strategy to establish an Islamic State, which has gained some recognition as an alternative government. The IMN is based at the spiritual centre, Husainiyya Baqiyatullah, in Zaria, with the membership estimated at about 5% of Nigeria's Muslim population of 100 million.

Who Was Ali Khamenei?

Ali Hosseini Khamenei had served as Iran’s second Supreme Leader since 1989, succeeding Ruhollah Khomeini. Before assuming the position of Supreme Leader, he was Iran’s president from 1981 to 1989. As Supreme Leader, he was the highest authority in the Islamic Republic, overseeing the country’s armed forces, judiciary, and key state institutions.

What Happens Next: Security Implications?

The development has heightened political tension beyond Iran’s borders. While there has been no official statement from Nigerian federal authorities at the time of reporting, the protests signal how events in the Middle East continue to resonate within sections of Nigeria’s Muslim community, particularly among Shi’ite groups.

The Lagos State Police Command stationed police officers at key locations to avert any disruption of law and order.

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has ordered state police commissioners to be on red alert to prevent worsening internal security challenges.

Disu specifically directed police commissioners in the Northwest, the Northeast, and Northcentral zones to heighten surveillance and intelligence gathering; strengthen collaboration with traditional and religious leaders and enhance visibility policing around worship centres and public spaces.

On the other hand, Muftau Zakariya, the South West coordinator of IMN, explained that the rally aimed to highlight their worries regarding the ongoing invasion of sovereign countries by President Donald Trump's administration.