The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

News Agency Of Nigeria

#FeatureByMaltina: For this campaign, Maltina is collaborating with mosques and non-profit organisations to meet the needs of the less privileged.

Maltina Ramadan photo
Maltina Ramadan photo

Recommended articles

For this campaign, Maltina is collaborating with mosques and non-profit organisations to meet the needs of the less privileged. This CSR initiative aimed at showing kindness and sharing happiness will see the distribution of relief materials to families in need nationwide.

This year, Maltina is taking its efforts to the next level by providing food for people in need during Iftar, the fast-breaking meal that marks the end of each day's fasting. The brand is reaching out to some of the neediest people nationwide to ensure they have a nutritious meal to break their fast with. Additionally, the brand hosted iftar dinner experiences with influencers across Nigeria to encourage and foster happiness in togetherness.

Speaking on this initiative, Wasiu Abiola, Cluster Media Lead, West Africa, Nigerian Breweries Plc., stated that the brand is proud to be able to contribute to the well-being of the society during this holy month. "Ramadan is a time of reflection, charity, and sharing, and we are delighted to be able to partner with mosques and non-profit organisations to reach out to those in need. By providing food for Iftar, we hope to help alleviate the suffering of the less privileged, and bring a smile to their faces."

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyebuchi Allanah, Senior Brand Manager, Maltina, highlighted the importance of showing kindness and sharing happiness during Ramadan. "Ramadan is a time of giving and sharing, and we believe that by spreading happiness, we can help create a better world. We hope that our efforts will inspire others to do the same, and together, we can make a real difference in the lives of those who need it the most."

Maltina's Ramadan initiative, as part of the campaign, is expected to provide relief to thousands of people during Ramadan, and the brand is committed to making a lasting impact on the communities it serves. The brand's partnership with mosques and non-profit organisations will undoubtedly build stronger ties with the people and foster a culture of giving and sharing that will endure long after Ramadan.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMaltina

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How drinking too much water can kill you

How drinking too much water can kill you

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

Maltina makes a difference with Show Kindness, Share Happiness Ramadan campaign

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

5 celebs who post pictures without filters on Instagram

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Why it’s offensive to call all South-Southerners 'Calabar'

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Revenge porn, sending nudes and how to be safe online

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

Fashion Police: Rating Liquorose’s birthday outfits

5 best foods to eat after s*x

5 best foods to eat after s*x

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

Why the second born child is usually troublesome

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

The best 5 kinds of food to break your fast with

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking palm wine

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

Influencers in France might have to disclose the use of filters and photoshop or risk 2 years in prison

How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

How to eat healthy and remain fit during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Durbar festival in Bauchi [Guardianng]

5 Nigerian states commonly mistaken to be Hausa but they have their own languages

Sex addiction controls their lives [istockphoto]

5 ways to spot a s*x addict or know if you are one

Black couple.

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

Here's why women don't get wet [Women'shealth]

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused