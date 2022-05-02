Learn to navigate life’s pitfalls at the 2022 Pride Women Conference

Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Founder of GAIA AFRICA, will chair the event.

The speakers for the 2022 edition are:

Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Consul General of Ghana in Lagos, will speak on “Lean on Me: Humans Are Wired to Depend on One Another. The Importance of Dependable Partners.

Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh, Co-Founder of Didi Museum and Chairman of EJAF (Elizabeth Jibunoh Art Foundation), will speak on “You Can Do It: Having Recourse to Your Inner Strength and Spirituality for Effective Results”.

Ifeoma Uddoh, Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Shecluded, will speak on “Owning Your Financial Journey”.

Nosa Aigbe, Remote Work Specialist, will speak on “Getting a Holistic Grip on Your Life in the New Normal”.

Dr Honest Anaba, Co-Founder of Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative, will speak on “Female Mental Health 101: Understanding the Risks, Evaluating Coping Skills, and Achieving Wellness for Today’s Woman”

Convened by Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, the Pride Women Conference seeks to help the 21st- century woman, her family, and society achieve emotional well-being. The event will hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, Nigeria, and will be live- streamed on the Conference YouTube channel.

Interested participants should visit www.prideconference.org to register for the event.

---