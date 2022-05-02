Following the internal and external upheavals over the past few years due to the rising cost of living, unabating insecurity, and the covid-19 pandemic, the theme of the 2022 conference was chosen to enable participants take a moment to reflect on the state of their lives and how they can flourish in spite of the prevailing circumstances.
Learn to navigate life’s pitfalls at the 2022 Pride Women Conference
The sixth edition of the Pride Women Conference is scheduled to hold on Friday, May 6, 2022 with the theme “Getting a Handle on Your Life's Trajectory: Steps to Take, Pitfalls to Avoid”.
Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Founder of GAIA AFRICA, will chair the event.
The speakers for the 2022 edition are:
Her Excellency Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, Consul General of Ghana in Lagos, will speak on “Lean on Me: Humans Are Wired to Depend on One Another. The Importance of Dependable Partners.
Chief (Mrs) Elizabeth Jibunoh, Co-Founder of Didi Museum and Chairman of EJAF (Elizabeth Jibunoh Art Foundation), will speak on “You Can Do It: Having Recourse to Your Inner Strength and Spirituality for Effective Results”.
Ifeoma Uddoh, Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Shecluded, will speak on “Owning Your Financial Journey”.
Nosa Aigbe, Remote Work Specialist, will speak on “Getting a Holistic Grip on Your Life in the New Normal”.
Dr Honest Anaba, Co-Founder of Resurgence Mental Health Support Initiative, will speak on “Female Mental Health 101: Understanding the Risks, Evaluating Coping Skills, and Achieving Wellness for Today’s Woman”
Convened by Ijeoma Anyiam-Osigwe, the Pride Women Conference seeks to help the 21st- century woman, her family, and society achieve emotional well-being. The event will hold at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, Nigeria, and will be live- streamed on the Conference YouTube channel.
Interested participants should visit www.prideconference.org to register for the event.
