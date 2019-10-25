Aso-ebi outfits is one of the most exciting features of any Owambe and we can tell you that people are getting creative with their styles.

Aso-ebi is an integral part of our culture and that's how you'll see most people dress at every Owambe. As you know that weekends are for parties, we’ll be showing you some amazing aso-ebi styles that comes with dramatic sleeves.

If you have been longing to stand out at events, these creative styles will help you with that. Let your sleeves communicate your style for you at your next Owambe.

Here are amazing styles with dramatic sleeves.

Chidinma gave us a grand look in this creative aso-ebi style and we absolutely love it.

The queen of Owambe herself, Mercy Aigbe is such a diva in this amazing style.

We can't stop crushing on this unique aso-ebi style. Omoni Oboli definitely had us stuck on this photo.

Kemi Lala Akindoju came with a simple yet dramatic sleeve that interprets creativity.

The ruffles on the sleeve is everything you should infuse into your next aso-ebi style

You'll definitely be the talk of the party in this breathtaking outfit.

Make fashion statement at that event with this amazing style