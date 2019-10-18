Aso-ebi styles has evolved over the years and celebrities coupled with style bloggers are definitely rocking the best styles ever.

Reality TV star, Alex Asogwa popularly addressed as Alex Unusual is a true fashionista. We can say that she slays any kind of outfit and Aso-ebi is not an exception.

Alex shows off her hot legs in lovely Aos-ebi style [Credit: Instagram/ Alex Unusual]

Alex exuded royalty in blue Aso-ebi style and she definitely stole our hearts with that breathtaking outfit. She was styled by the famous celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss.

The outfit is our Aso-ebi style inspiration for this weekend.

Alex sets trend with her lovely aso-ebi outfit [Credit: Instagram/ Alex Unusual] Instagram/ Alex Unusual