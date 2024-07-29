ADVERTISEMENT
List of postal codes in Katsina State

Postal codes are a system of identifying locations for mail delivery.

Postal codes in Katsina State [NigeriaGalleria]
Postal codes in Katsina State [NigeriaGalleria]

Katsina State, located in the northwest region of Nigeria, is composed of 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its unique postal code.

Postal codes in Katsina range from 820001 to 833102. This detailed guide provides an in-depth look at the postal codes of all LGAs in Katsina State:

  • Bakori Town: 831101
  • Yankwani: 831102
  • Kuru: 831103
  • Batagarawa Town: 820102
  • Ajamu: 820103
  • Tsanni: 820104
  • Batsari Town: 820106
  • Dankar: 820107
  • Abadau: 820108
  • Baure Town: 820105
  • Unguwar Takaya: 820106
  • Taramnawa: 820107
  • Bindawa Town: 820105
  • Jibawa: 820106
  • Kwara: 820107
  • Charanchi Town: 822104
  • Dandagoro: 822105
  • Gagari: 822106
  • Dan Musa Town: 821104
  • Yantumaki: 821105
  • Mara: 821106
  • Dandume Town: 830103
  • Mahuta: 830104
  • Tumburkai: 830105
  • Danja Town: 831102
  • Tsangamawa: 831103
  • Yakaji: 831104
  • Daura Town: 824101
  • Sarkin Yara: 824102
  • Makiyawa: 824103
  • Dutsi Town: 823103
  • Maje: 823104
  • Tamilo: 823105
  • Dutsin-Ma Town: 821101
  • Kutawa: 821102
  • Shema: 821103
  • Faskari Town: 830102
  • Yan Tumaki: 830103
  • Mairuwa: 830104
  • Funtua Town: 830101
  • Marabar Kankara: 831266
  • Sabon Gari: 830102
  • Ingawa Town: 823104
  • Kandawa: 823105
  • Tsabawa: 823106
  • Jibia Town: 820104
  • Magama: 820105
  • Farfaru: 820106
  • Kafur Town: 832103
  • Gozaki: 832104
  • Yari Bori: 832105
  • Kaita Town: 820103
  • Dankaba: 820104
  • Matsai: 820105
  • Kankara Town: 832102
  • Zango: 832103
  • Gozaki: 832104
  • Kankia Town: 822101
  • Magami: 822102
  • Tsa: 822103
  • Katsina Town: 820101
  • Sabon Layi: 820102
  • GRA: 820103
  • Kurfi Town: 821103
  • Banyan: 821104
  • Tsauri: 821105
  • Kusada Town: 822102
  • Dan Ali: 822103
  • Yashe: 822104
  • Mai'Adua Town: 824102
  • Sabo: 824103
  • Zango: 824104
  • Malumfashi Town: 832101
  • Yaba: 832102
  • Gora: 832103
  • Mani Town: 823101
  • Tuge: 823102
  • Maranaba: 823103
  • Mashi Town: 823102
  • Kwasarawa: 823103
  • Karau: 823104
  • Matazu Town: 833102
  • Dissi: 833103
  • Jigawa: 833104
  • Musawa Town: 833101
  • Gidam: 833102
  • Marabar: 833103
  • Rimi Town: 822103
  • Abukur: 822104
  • Masabu: 822105
  • Sabuwa Town: 830104
  • Gurbi: 830105
  • Ruwan: 830106
  • Safana Town: 821103
  • Runka: 821104
  • Baure: 821105
  • Sandamu Town: 824103
  • Sakkai: 824104
  • Magama: 824105
  • Zango Town: 824104
  • Magaji: 824105
  • Tsohuwar: 824106

N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.

For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.

Source: Katsina State Postal Code

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

