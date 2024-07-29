Katsina State, located in the northwest region of Nigeria, is composed of 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs), each with its unique postal code.
List of postal codes in Katsina State
Postal codes in Katsina range from 820001 to 833102. This detailed guide provides an in-depth look at the postal codes of all LGAs in Katsina State:
1. Bakori LGA
- Bakori Town: 831101
- Yankwani: 831102
- Kuru: 831103
2. Batagarawa LGA
- Batagarawa Town: 820102
- Ajamu: 820103
- Tsanni: 820104
3. Batsari LGA
- Batsari Town: 820106
- Dankar: 820107
- Abadau: 820108
4. Baure LGA
- Baure Town: 820105
- Unguwar Takaya: 820106
- Taramnawa: 820107
5. Bindawa LGA
- Bindawa Town: 820105
- Jibawa: 820106
- Kwara: 820107
6. Charanchi LGA
- Charanchi Town: 822104
- Dandagoro: 822105
- Gagari: 822106
7. Dan Musa LGA
- Dan Musa Town: 821104
- Yantumaki: 821105
- Mara: 821106
8. Dandume LGA
- Dandume Town: 830103
- Mahuta: 830104
- Tumburkai: 830105
9. Danja LGA
- Danja Town: 831102
- Tsangamawa: 831103
- Yakaji: 831104
10. Daura LGA
- Daura Town: 824101
- Sarkin Yara: 824102
- Makiyawa: 824103
11. Dutsi LGA
- Dutsi Town: 823103
- Maje: 823104
- Tamilo: 823105
12. Dutsin-Ma LGA
- Dutsin-Ma Town: 821101
- Kutawa: 821102
- Shema: 821103
13. Faskari LGA
- Faskari Town: 830102
- Yan Tumaki: 830103
- Mairuwa: 830104
14. Funtua LGA
- Funtua Town: 830101
- Marabar Kankara: 831266
- Sabon Gari: 830102
15. Ingawa LGA
- Ingawa Town: 823104
- Kandawa: 823105
- Tsabawa: 823106
16. Jibia LGA
- Jibia Town: 820104
- Magama: 820105
- Farfaru: 820106
17. Kafur LGA
- Kafur Town: 832103
- Gozaki: 832104
- Yari Bori: 832105
18. Kaita LGA
- Kaita Town: 820103
- Dankaba: 820104
- Matsai: 820105
19. Kankara LGA
- Kankara Town: 832102
- Zango: 832103
- Gozaki: 832104
20. Kankia LGA
- Kankia Town: 822101
- Magami: 822102
- Tsa: 822103
21. Katsina LGA
- Katsina Town: 820101
- Sabon Layi: 820102
- GRA: 820103
22. Kurfi LGA
- Kurfi Town: 821103
- Banyan: 821104
- Tsauri: 821105
23. Kusada LGA
- Kusada Town: 822102
- Dan Ali: 822103
- Yashe: 822104
24. Mai'Adua LGA
- Mai'Adua Town: 824102
- Sabo: 824103
- Zango: 824104
25. Malumfashi LGA
- Malumfashi Town: 832101
- Yaba: 832102
- Gora: 832103
26. Mani LGA
- Mani Town: 823101
- Tuge: 823102
- Maranaba: 823103
27. Mashi LGA
- Mashi Town: 823102
- Kwasarawa: 823103
- Karau: 823104
28. Matazu LGA
- Matazu Town: 833102
- Dissi: 833103
- Jigawa: 833104
29. Musawa LGA
- Musawa Town: 833101
- Gidam: 833102
- Marabar: 833103
30. Rimi LGA
- Rimi Town: 822103
- Abukur: 822104
- Masabu: 822105
31. Sabuwa LGA
- Sabuwa Town: 830104
- Gurbi: 830105
- Ruwan: 830106
32. Safana LGA
- Safana Town: 821103
- Runka: 821104
- Baure: 821105
33. Sandamu LGA
- Sandamu Town: 824103
- Sakkai: 824104
- Magama: 824105
34. Zango LGA
- Zango Town: 824104
- Magaji: 824105
- Tsohuwar: 824106
N.B: This list may not be exhaustive, and new postal codes may be added over time.
For more detailed information, including specific postal codes for smaller districts or neighbourhoods, you can refer to this comprehensive list.
Source: Katsina State Postal Code
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
