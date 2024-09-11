Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

The truth is, there are risks involved with using these products, and it’s important to know the facts before you try anything.

What is skin lightening?

Skin lightening involves using creams, lotions, pills, or treatments that are meant to reduce the amount of melanin in your skin. Melanin is the natural pigment that gives your skin its color, and everyone has different amounts depending on genetics. Products that lighten the skin are designed to reduce melanin, which can lead to a lighter appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Is it safe?

The safety of skin lightening products depends on what’s in them. Some ingredients found in popular skin lightening creams and products can be harmful, especially if used over a long period of time. Here are a few key things to know:

1. Hydroquinone: This is one of the most common ingredients used in skin lightening creams. In many countries, it’s only available by prescription because it can cause serious side effects like skin irritation, thinning of the skin, and in rare cases, ochronosis, which causes the skin to turn dark and rough.

2. Mercury: Some skin lightening products, especially those sold illegally or online, may contain mercury. Mercury is extremely dangerous and can lead to kidney damage, mood swings, and other severe health issues. Using products with mercury also puts others at risk, as it can transfer through touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Steroids: Some creams contain steroids, which can make the skin thinner, cause infections, or make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. Prolonged use can also lead to permanent damage.

What are the risks?

While some products may promise quick results, they can come with serious long-term risks.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few to consider:

Permanent skin damage: Misusing skin lightening products can lead to irreversible skin damage, including permanent scarring, thinning of the skin, and uneven skin tone.

Health problems: As mentioned earlier, harmful chemicals like mercury and steroids can cause serious health issues, including kidney problems and high blood pressure.

Social and psychological impact: Skin lightening can also have a deeper effect on how people feel about themselves. It’s important to remember that beauty comes in all shades, and feeling pressured to lighten your skin could lead to lower self-esteem and a loss of self-identity.

Should you use skin lightening products?

If you are considering using skin lightening products, talk to a dermatologist first. They can help you understand what’s safe for your skin and guide you in making the right choice. For those who are dealing with dark spots or uneven skin tone, there are safer options available, like treatments with vitamin C, kojic acid, or retinoids. These ingredients are usually gentler on the skin and don't carry the same risks as stronger lightening agents.

ADVERTISEMENT