ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

Anna Ajayi

Before trying any product, make sure to do your research and see a dermatologist.

Is skin lightening safe? [ToniqueSkincare]
Is skin lightening safe? [ToniqueSkincare]

Skin lightening is a popular topic, especially in places where lighter skin is seen as more desirable. So many want to lighten dark spots, even out their skin tone, or try to achieve a certain beauty standard. But is skin lightening safe?

Recommended articles

The truth is, there are risks involved with using these products, and it’s important to know the facts before you try anything.

Skin lightening involves using creams, lotions, pills, or treatments that are meant to reduce the amount of melanin in your skin. Melanin is the natural pigment that gives your skin its color, and everyone has different amounts depending on genetics. Products that lighten the skin are designed to reduce melanin, which can lead to a lighter appearance.

ADVERTISEMENT
Products that lighten the skin are designed to reduce melanin [RxRejuvenate]
Products that lighten the skin are designed to reduce melanin [RxRejuvenate] Pulse Nigeria

The safety of skin lightening products depends on what’s in them. Some ingredients found in popular skin lightening creams and products can be harmful, especially if used over a long period of time. Here are a few key things to know:

1. Hydroquinone: This is one of the most common ingredients used in skin lightening creams. In many countries, it’s only available by prescription because it can cause serious side effects like skin irritation, thinning of the skin, and in rare cases, ochronosis, which causes the skin to turn dark and rough.

2. Mercury: Some skin lightening products, especially those sold illegally or online, may contain mercury. Mercury is extremely dangerous and can lead to kidney damage, mood swings, and other severe health issues. Using products with mercury also puts others at risk, as it can transfer through touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Steroids: Some creams contain steroids, which can make the skin thinner, cause infections, or make the skin more sensitive to sunlight. Prolonged use can also lead to permanent damage.

ALSO READ: 10 home remedies to lighten your skin naturally right now!

While some products may promise quick results, they can come with serious long-term risks.

Bleaching can come with serious long-term risks [News24]
Bleaching can come with serious long-term risks [News24] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few to consider:

  • Permanent skin damage: Misusing skin lightening products can lead to irreversible skin damage, including permanent scarring, thinning of the skin, and uneven skin tone.
  • Health problems: As mentioned earlier, harmful chemicals like mercury and steroids can cause serious health issues, including kidney problems and high blood pressure.
  • Social and psychological impact: Skin lightening can also have a deeper effect on how people feel about themselves. It’s important to remember that beauty comes in all shades, and feeling pressured to lighten your skin could lead to lower self-esteem and a loss of self-identity.

If you are considering using skin lightening products, talk to a dermatologist first. They can help you understand what’s safe for your skin and guide you in making the right choice. For those who are dealing with dark spots or uneven skin tone, there are safer options available, like treatments with vitamin C, kojic acid, or retinoids. These ingredients are usually gentler on the skin and don't carry the same risks as stronger lightening agents.

ALSO READ: The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

ADVERTISEMENT

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 effective ways to reduce food waste

5 effective ways to reduce food waste

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

5 easy home remedies to reduce leg swelling

5 easy home remedies to reduce leg swelling

Why you should start growing your own food

Why you should start growing your own food

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them

Why private parts are darker than other body parts and how to lighten them

5 least corrupt countries in the world

5 least corrupt countries in the world

This is the most expensive supermarket in the world - it costs ₦37,000 for a chicken

This is the most expensive supermarket in the world - it costs ₦37,000 for a chicken

How to keep your feet soft and smooth without getting a pedicure

How to keep your feet soft and smooth without getting a pedicure

Here’s why you need sunscreen even when you’re staying indoors

Here’s why you need sunscreen even when you’re staying indoors

5 warning signs you're overdoing skincare

5 warning signs you're overdoing skincare

4 signs you need to give your ex another chance

4 signs you need to give your ex another chance

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]

When do you get your first period after childbirth?

Who were the first humans to milk a cow [dairygoodcow]

Who were the first humans to milk cows?