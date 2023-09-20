ADVERTISEMENT
The difference between lightening, whitening, and brightening creams

Anna Ajayi

Do you ever wonder about the real differences between those creams promising to transform your skin?

Lightening, whitening, and brightening creams vary [CNN]
Lightening, whitening, and brightening creams vary [CNN]

So, how can you determine which cream is the perfect fit for your skin type? To start, you need to understand that these creams vary from each other and are far from one-size-fits-all. Lightening creams don't work the same way as brightening creams, and whitening creams have their own specific purpose. Before you reach for that bottle or tube, you must grasp these differences and learn how to choose the one that suits your skin best.

Let's break down these three entirely different cream types:

Lightening creams are formulated to reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and uneven skin tone. They are often used to address issues such as melasma, age spots, or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

Watch out for these ingredients as a typical lightening cream would usually contain ingredients like hydroquinone, kojic acid, arbutin, or liquorice extract. These ingredients work by inhibiting the production of melanin (the pigment responsible for skin colour) in the skin.

The primary goal of skin lightening is not to bleach your skin, but to fade out unwanted blemishes and dark spots, creating a more even skin tone.

Whitening creams, sometimes known as bleaching creams, contain chemicals that can give you a lighter skin tone. They are usually marketed as products that can dramatically whiten your skin beyond its natural tone.

Be cautious with creams like these, as they may contain dangerous chemicals that can permanently damage your skin. Ingredients such as glutathione, vitamin C, or niacinamide are believed to have skin-whitening properties.

Brightening creams are formulated to enhance the overall radiance and luminosity of the skin. They restore the natural glow of your skin by removing dull and dead skin cells from the surface, giving the skin a healthy and youthful glow, rather than lightening or whitening it.

These creams usually contain ingredients like antioxidants, vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), botanical extracts, retinol, alpha and beta hydroxy acids. These ingredients help to exfoliate the skin, remove dead cells, and aid anti-ageing for a more radiant complexion.

Your skin is an important part of you, so make sure to choose skincare products, including creams, that align with your specific skin concerns. When using products that affect skin pigmentation, it's advisable to consult with a dermatologist as they can recommend products that are safe and suitable for your skin type and tone. Also, remember to use sunscreen regularly, as many of these products can increase skin sensitivity to the sun.

Brightening creams give your skin a natural glow and rejuvenate it.

Lightening creams target dark spots and hyperpigmentation, giving you an even skin tone.

Whitening creams chemically bleach your skin beyond its natural skin tone.

