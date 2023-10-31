Is it possible to get rid of hip dips? Here’s everything girls need to know

They are a natural body feature for many women caused by the shape of the pelvis and the distribution of fat and muscle in the area.

What causes hip dips?

The main cause of hip dips is the shape of the pelvis. The pelvis is made up of three bones: the sacrum and two ilium bones. The ilium bones are the large, flared bones at the top of the pelvis. The greater trochanter is a bony prominence on the outside of the femur, the thigh bone.

ADVERTISEMENT

In people with hip dips, the ilium bones are wider and flare out more than in people without hip dips. The greater trochanter is also more pronounced. This causes the skin and fat in the area to curve inwards, creating the appearance of hip dips.

Other factors that can contribute to the appearance of hip dips include:

The amount of body fat

The distribution of body fat

The size and strength of the gluteus muscles

Genetics: Your body's shape is determined by your genetics so, If your parents or other family members have hip dips, it's more likely that you'll have them as well.

Is it possible to get rid of hip dips?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question. The short answer though, is that it's not possible to completely eliminate hip dips, and that's absolutely okay. Some people may be able to reduce the appearance of hip dips by losing body fat, gaining muscle, or both.

ADVERTISEMENT

How can one reduce the appearance of hip dips?

If you are concerned about the appearance of your hip dips, there are a few things you can do to try to reduce them:

Lose body fat: This can help to reduce the amount of fat that is deposited in the hip area, making hip dips less noticeable.

Gain muscle: Strengthening the glute muscles can help to fill in the hip area and make hip dips less pronounced.

Wear clothes that flatter your figure: Certain styles of clothing can help to conceal the appearance of hip dips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are some specific exercises experts recommend that you can do to reduce the appearance of your hip dips:

Squats

Lunges

Deadlifts

Glute bridges

Hip thrusts

It takes time and effort to see results from these so, be patient and consistent with your workouts, and you will eventually start to see improvement.

What girls need to know about hip dips

Hip dips are a normal and natural part of the female body. They are not a sign of being overweight or unhealthy. In fact, many celebrities and models have hip dips. Embrace body positivity and self-love because your worth is not determined by your body shape or the presence of hip dips.

ADVERTISEMENT