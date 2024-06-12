ADVERTISEMENT
9 ideas to improve your remote working experience

Amos Robi

These essential tips can create a more efficient, productive, and enjoyable work environment.

A man working remotely
A man working remotely

Working from home or remotely has become a standard practice for many, offering flexibility and comfort.

However, to ensure productivity and efficiency, incorporating the right tools and habits into your routine is crucial.

Here’s a list of essentials that can make your remote work experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Having a specific area for work helps create a clear boundary between your professional and personal life. Invest in a comfortable chair, a spacious desk, and good lighting.

This setup not only enhances productivity but also promotes better posture and overall well-being.

A fast and stable internet connection is non-negotiable for remote work. It ensures smooth video calls, quick uploads and downloads, and efficient collaboration.

Consider investing in a higher bandwidth plan if you frequently face connectivity issues.

A man working remotely
A man working remotely Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 6 hacks to utilise during an internet outage to boost your work

Effective communication is vital when working remotely. Tools like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom help maintain seamless interaction with your team.

They offer various features like instant messaging, video conferencing, and file sharing, making collaboration easy and efficient.

Keeping track of tasks and deadlines can be challenging without the right tools. Project management software like Trello, Asana, or Monday.com can help you stay organised, set priorities, and monitor progress, ensuring that nothing falls through the cracks.

Noise-cancelling headphones are a game-changer for remote workers, especially if you live in a noisy environment.

They help minimise distractions, allowing you to focus better on your tasks and participate in virtual meetings without disturbances.

A lady working from the comfort of her home
A lady working from the comfort of her home Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Common ways your WiFi router is the cause of your internet problems

Ergonomic accessories like an adjustable chair, a standing desk, and a supportive keyboard and mouse can significantly enhance your comfort and reduce the risk of repetitive strain injuries.

These investments contribute to a healthier and more productive work environment.

Cloud storage solutions like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive offer easy access to your files from anywhere.

They also provide collaborative features, enabling you to work on documents simultaneously with your colleagues and keep your data secure.

Time management is crucial for maintaining productivity while working from home.

Apps like Toggl, RescueTime, and Focus@Will help you track your time, identify distractions, and optimize your work schedule to stay on top of your tasks.

Incorporating regular breaks and physical activity into your routine is essential for maintaining mental and physical health.

Use techniques like the Pomodoro Technique to schedule short breaks, and consider apps like Stretchly or Workrave to remind you to stretch and move around.

A lady working from the comfort of her home
A lady working from the comfort of her home Pulse Live Kenya
