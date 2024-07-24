ADVERTISEMENT
How to use an air fryer in 10 easy steps

Anna Ajayi

Using an air fryer is easy and can be a fun way to prepare your meals.

How to use an air fryer [Sakahomes]
How to use an air fryer [Sakahomes]

Air fryers have become popular kitchen gadgets because they make cooking healthier and faster.

They can create crispy, delicious food without using a lot of oil. If you're new to air fryers, don't worry. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know to get started. Follow these ten simple steps, and you'll be cooking like a pro in no time.

Air fryers are like small convection ovens. They use hot air to cook food, which gives it a crispy texture similar to frying but with much less oil. This makes air fryers a healthier option for those who love fried foods but want to avoid the extra fat and calories. From French fries to chicken wings, you can make a variety of dishes quickly and easily. Plus, they're perfect for small kitchens since they don't take up much space.

Before you start, read the manual that comes with your air fryer. Each model is a little different, so it's important to understand how yours works.

Preheat the air fryer [Aida'skitchen]
Preheat the air fryer [Aida'skitchen] Pulse Nigeria
Some air fryers need to be preheated. Turn on your air fryer and set it to the desired temperature. This usually takes about 3-5 minutes.

While the air fryer is preheating, prepare your food. Cut your ingredients into even pieces to ensure they cook evenly. Lightly coat them with oil if you like, but this is optional.

Add your favorite seasonings to the food. Whether it’s salt, pepper, garlic powder, or other spices, the seasoning will enhance the flavour of your food.

Arrange food in the air fryer basket [UbuyNigeria]
Arrange food in the air fryer basket [UbuyNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

Place the food in the air fryer basket in a single layer. Don't overcrowd the basket; leave space for air to circulate around the food.

Use the control panel to set the cooking time and temperature. Refer to your recipe or manual for guidance on the best settings for different foods.

Halfway through cooking, shake the basket or turn the food with tongs. This helps the food cook evenly and get crispy on all sides.

As the cooking time nears its end, check the food to see if it's done. If it needs more time, cook it in short increments until it reaches your desired level of crispiness.

Once the food is cooked, carefully remove the basket and transfer the food to a plate. Be cautious, as the basket will be hot.

Transfer the food to a plate [UbuyNigeria]
Transfer the food to a plate [UbuyNigeria] Pulse Nigeria

After it has cooled down, clean your air fryer. Most parts are dishwasher safe, but always check the manual.

Clean the air fryer [Seriouseats]
Clean the air fryer [Seriouseats] Pulse Nigeria
Clean after each use to keep your air fryer in good condition.

  • Use cooking Spray: Lightly spray the basket with cooking spray to prevent sticking.
  • Avoid overcrowding: For the best results, cook in batches if needed.
  • Experiment with recipes: Try different recipes to discover all the ways you can use your air fryer.

RELATED: 10 of the best air fryer recipes you should know

By following these ten easy steps, you'll be able to make delicious, crispy meals with ease. Happy cooking!

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

