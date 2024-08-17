How to take alcohol without feeling its toxic effects - science

This is because when you drink alcohol, it enters the bloodstream through the mucous membranes that line the inside of the stomach and intestines.

The alcohol moves from there to the liver which converts it to a toxic chemical compound - acetaldehyde, and then into acetic acid.

This acetaldehyde does not get converted quickly especially if you are drinking a lot and this is dangerous for your liver.

How to make alcohol less toxic in your body

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed a groundbreaking ingestible gel that could revolutionise how we approach alcohol consumption.

This gel is designed to significantly reduce or prevent the entry of alcohol into the bloodstream, thus curbing the effects of intoxication and mitigating potential liver damage.

How does it work?

The primary mechanism behind this gel involves its active components: glucose, gold nanoparticles, and nanofibers derived from whey protein.

When the gel is ingested before or during alcohol consumption, these ingredients work synergistically to convert ethanol, the active intoxicating ingredient in alcoholic beverages, into harmless acetic acid directly within the intestines.

This conversion process is key to the gel's effectiveness, as it means that alcohol is broken down before it has the chance to enter the bloodstream and exert its intoxicating effects.

The research team conducted initial tests on mice, which yielded promising results. The mice that were given the gel before alcohol exposure showed significantly lower levels of alcohol in their blood compared to those that were not given the gel.

Moreover, these mice also displayed reduced markers of liver stress, suggesting that the gel could help protect against the damaging effects of alcohol on the liver.

What are the implications of this technology?

The implications of this technology are wide-reaching. For individuals who wish to enjoy the social aspects of drinking without the accompanying risks of intoxication, this gel could offer a safe and effective solution.

Business Insider USA

It could also be beneficial in preventing accidental overconsumption and its associated health risks, such as impaired judgment, coordination issues, and the long-term effects of alcohol abuse on the liver and other organs.

Moreover, this gel could have potential therapeutic applications for individuals with alcohol use disorders. By preventing alcohol from entering the bloodstream, the gel could reduce the rewarding effects of alcohol consumption, potentially aiding in treatment efforts.

While the current findings are based on animal models, the research team is planning to advance to human trials. These trials will be crucial in determining the safety, efficacy, and practicality of the gel for public use.

