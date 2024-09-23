ADVERTISEMENT
How to stop being emotionally attached to someone

Anna Ajayi

Emotional attachment to someone can be a beautiful thing when it’s mutual and healthy.

How to stop being emotionally attached to someone
How to stop being emotionally attached to someone [Truity]

Letting go of a past relationship, a crush, or someone who doesn’t reciprocate your feelings can be hard.

It’s completely normal to feel sad, lost, or even confused during this process, and that’s okay. What’s important is that it’s possible to free yourself from emotional attachments with time, effort, and self-compassion.

Healing isn’t always quick, but with patience and kindness toward yourself, you can move forward.

The first step to freeing yourself from emotional attachment is recognising how you truly feel. Are you sad, angry, or even scared of letting go? Be honest with yourself about your emotions and give yourself permission to feel them without judgment. Bottling up feelings or pretending they don’t exist can only make things harder. Write down your thoughts in a journal or talk to someone you trust. It’s okay to admit that you’re hurting — it’s part of the healing process.

If you continue to interact with the person you're emotionally attached to, it can be difficult to move on. Try to reduce communication with them gradually. This could mean unfollowing them on social media, not responding to every message, or even taking a temporary break from seeing them altogether.

Limit contact with the person
Limit contact with the person [EgyptToday] Pulse Nigeria
By limiting contact, you’ll create space to focus on yourself and heal without constantly being reminded of the person.

When we’re emotionally attached to someone, we prioritise their needs and feelings over our own. To break this pattern, start focusing on yourself. Rediscover hobbies and activities that bring you joy.

Focus on yourself
Focus on yourself [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Whether it’s exercising, learning something new, or spending time with friends and family, doing things for yourself can help you rebuild your sense of independence. The more you nurture your own interests, the less power your emotional attachment will have over you.

Set clear emotional boundaries when you’re trying to stop being attached to someone. Be firm about what you need to heal. This might involve politely telling the person that you need time and space or simply enforcing rules for yourself, such as not checking their social media accounts. Respecting these boundaries will help you regain control of your emotions.

You don’t have to go through this process alone. Talking to someone you trust, like a close friend, family member, or even a therapist, can be incredibly helpful.

Talk to someone you trust
Talk to someone you trust [DukeHealth] Pulse Nigeria
Sharing your feelings and getting a fresh perspective can make the emotional load lighter. A support system reminds you that you’re not alone and that many people have gone through similar experiences.

Healing from emotional attachment takes time. Don’t rush the process or be hard on yourself if things don’t improve overnight. Every step forward, no matter how small, is progress. Be kind to yourself during this journey and celebrate the little victories, like going a day without thinking about the person or finding joy in something new.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

