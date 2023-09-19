7 emotional triggers you have to heal from

These triggers, if left unaddressed, can affect our mental and emotional well-being. Although your feelings are valid, not all of them are true. Some are old wounds being triggered.

Here are seven common emotional triggers and how healing from them can empower you to lead a healthier, more fulfilling life;

1. Childhood trauma

The echoes of childhood experiences can resonate throughout our lives, influencing how we perceive and respond to the world around us.

Childhood trauma, such as neglect or abuse, can create emotional triggers that resurface in adulthood. Recognising these triggers and seeking therapy or counselling can be the first step in healing from past wounds.

2. Rejection and abandonment

The fear of rejection or abandonment can be a potent emotional trigger. Whether it stems from past relationships or early experiences, it can affect your self-esteem and relationships. Self-reflection and building healthy self-worth are key to healing from these triggers.

3. Betrayal

Betrayal by a loved one or friend can cut deep, leaving lasting scars. Addressing feelings of betrayal through open communication and seeking resolution can be essential in healing. Forgiveness, while challenging, can also play a pivotal role in moving forward.

4. Loss and grief

Grief is a natural response to loss, but it can become an emotional trigger if not properly processed. It's crucial to give yourself permission to grieve, seek support, and gradually find ways to honour and remember your lost loved ones.

5. Insecurity and comparison

In an age of social media and constant comparison, feelings of insecurity can be pervasive. Unplugging from unrealistic standards, focusing on self-acceptance, and nurturing self-compassion can help you heal from these triggers.

6. Abusive relationships

The scars of abusive relationships can linger long after they've ended. Seek professional help to break the cycle of abuse and heal from the emotional wounds. Surround yourself with a supportive network that understands your journey to recovery.

7. Failure and perfectionism

Fear of failure and the pursuit of perfection can create emotional triggers that hold you back from your goals. Embrace the idea that mistakes are opportunities for growth. Seek balance, and remember that self-worth isn't tied to external achievements.

Healing from emotional triggers is a deeply personal journey, one that requires self-awareness, self-compassion, and often, the support of trusted friends, family, or professionals.

Recognise that healing is not linear, and setbacks are a natural part of the process. The key is to persist in your efforts, knowing that as you heal from these triggers, you'll gain greater emotional freedom and resilience.