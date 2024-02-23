ADVERTISEMENT
How to spot and handle a pathological liar

Anna Ajayi

A pathological liar needs professional help.

How to deal with a pathological liar
Pathological lying, a behaviour characterised by habitually telling lies, without a clear motive or benefit, can be challenging to identify and manage.

Handling a pathological liar requires a balanced approach of awareness, understanding, and boundary-setting.

You should know that pathological lying differs from occasional fibbing or strategic lying. Here are key signs to look out for:

1. Frequent and unnecessary lies: Pathological liars tell falsehoods more often than the average person, about matters big and small, without obvious reasons.

2. Detail and complexity: Their lies can be elaborate and detailed, making them seem believable.

3. Consistency issues: Over time, their stories may change or contradict previously told tales, as keeping track of lies is challenging.

4. Lack of remorse: Often, they show little guilt or concern when caught in a lie, possibly deflecting blame or lying further to cover up.

5. Seeking attention or sympathy: Lies may be told to gain attention, evoke sympathy, or elevate the liar's status in the eyes of others.

6. Unaffected by consequences: Even when lies lead to negative outcomes, a pathological liar may continue the behaviour undeterred.

Dealing with a pathological liar requires patience, strategy, and setting boundaries. Here’s how you can manage:

1. Verify claims: Independently confirm the information when possible. This helps in understanding the extent of the lying.

2. Maintain emotional distance: Keeping an emotional distance can protect you from the psychological effects of their lies.

3. Set clear boundaries: Communicate your limits firmly. Let the individual know that honesty is crucial for your interaction.

4. Avoid confrontation: Direct confrontation may lead to more lies or defensive behaviour. Instead, focus on the facts and remain calm.

5. Express concern: In a private and non-confrontational manner, express your concern for their well-being and the impact of their lies on relationships.

6. Encourage professional help: Suggest seeking help from a mental health professional. Pathological lying can be a symptom of underlying psychological issues.

7. Protect yourself: If the lying behaviour harms you or others, consider distancing yourself from the situation and seeking support from others.

Pathological lying can stem from various underlying psychological conditions, including personality disorders, trauma, or a need for approval. It's important to approach the issue with empathy, understanding that the individual may not fully control their behaviour.

While it's important to protect oneself from the potential harm of continuous deceit, offering support and suggesting professional help can make a difference in the life of someone struggling with pathological lying.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

