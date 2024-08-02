Tear gas is a chemical irritant that causes a burning sensation in the eyes, nose, and throat. It can also cause difficulty breathing, coughing, and excessive tearing.
How to protect yourself after tear gas exposure
Tear gas is designed to be non-lethal, but it can cause discomfort and irritation.
Recommended articles
While the effects are usually temporary, it's important to take steps to minimise discomfort and potential long-term effects.
So, how does one protect themselves when exposed?
Immediate actions
1. Decontamination: If possible, remove clothing that has been exposed to tear gas. Wash your body thoroughly with soap and water.
2. Eye care: Flush your eyes with clean water for at least 15 minutes. Avoid rubbing your eyes as this can worsen irritation.
3. Breathing: Move to a well-ventilated area to improve airflow. This can help clear the respiratory tract of tear gas particles.
Symptom relief
1. Skin irritation: Apply a cool compress to soothe irritated skin. Avoid scratching.
2. Respiratory issues: If you're experiencing difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately.
3. Eye irritation: Over-the-counter eye drops can provide temporary relief.
However, if symptoms persist, consult a doctor.
Long-term care
1. Monitor symptoms: Keep an eye on your symptoms. If they worsen or persist for an extended period, seek medical attention.
2. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to help flush out the irritant.
3. Avoid smoke and irritants: Stay away from smoke, dust, and other irritants that can exacerbate respiratory problems.
Preventing future exposure
- Protective gear: If you anticipate being in an area where tear gas might be used, consider wearing protective gear such as a gas mask, goggles, and long clothing.
- Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date on protest plans and potential routes to avoid tear gas exposure.
Note that while these steps can help alleviate discomfort, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you experience severe symptoms or have concerns about your health, seek medical attention immediately.
Protests are a fundamental right, but your safety should always be a priority. By following these guidelines, you can minimise the impact of tear gas exposure and focus on your well-being.
Disclaimer: This information is intended for general knowledge and informational purposes only, and does not constitute medical advice.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng