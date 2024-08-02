How to protect yourself after tear gas exposure

While the effects are usually temporary, it's important to take steps to minimise discomfort and potential long-term effects.

So, how does one protect themselves when exposed?

Immediate actions

1. Decontamination: If possible, remove clothing that has been exposed to tear gas. Wash your body thoroughly with soap and water.

2. Eye care: Flush your eyes with clean water for at least 15 minutes. Avoid rubbing your eyes as this can worsen irritation.

3. Breathing: Move to a well-ventilated area to improve airflow. This can help clear the respiratory tract of tear gas particles.

Symptom relief

1. Skin irritation: Apply a cool compress to soothe irritated skin. Avoid scratching.

2. Respiratory issues: If you're experiencing difficulty breathing, seek medical attention immediately.

3. Eye irritation: Over-the-counter eye drops can provide temporary relief.

However, if symptoms persist, consult a doctor.

Long-term care

1. Monitor symptoms: Keep an eye on your symptoms. If they worsen or persist for an extended period, seek medical attention.

2. Hydration: Drink plenty of water to help flush out the irritant.

3. Avoid smoke and irritants: Stay away from smoke, dust, and other irritants that can exacerbate respiratory problems.

Preventing future exposure

Protective gear: If you anticipate being in an area where tear gas might be used, consider wearing protective gear such as a gas mask, goggles, and long clothing.

Stay Informed: Keep up-to-date on protest plans and potential routes to avoid tear gas exposure.

Note that while these steps can help alleviate discomfort, they are not a substitute for professional medical advice. If you experience severe symptoms or have concerns about your health, seek medical attention immediately.

Protests are a fundamental right, but your safety should always be a priority. By following these guidelines, you can minimise the impact of tear gas exposure and focus on your well-being.

