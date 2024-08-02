ADVERTISEMENT
What to know about how deadly tear gas really is

Anna Ajayi

What are the potential dangers of tear gas?

In recent times, the use of tear gas has become common in protests and public demonstrations worldwide.

What often starts as a peaceful gathering can quickly escalate, leading to the deployment of this chemical agent by law enforcement.

For many, the sight of tear gas being used brings a mix of fear and confusion. So, what is it, exactly? How does it work, and why does it have such a powerful effect on those exposed to it?

Tear gas is a chemical compound used to temporarily immobilise people by irritating the eyes, mouth, throat, lungs, and skin. Despite its name, tear gas is not a gas but a fine powder or liquid aerosolised into the air. It is primarily used for crowd control by causing discomfort and disorientation, leading people to leave the area.

When tear gas is released, it quickly spreads through the air, and upon contact with moisture on the skin and mucous membranes, it causes a burning sensation. This irritation is what makes the eyes tear up, the throat burn, and breathing difficult. The body’s natural response is to cough, sneeze, and produce tears, which can disorient and incapacitate a person, making it hard to stay in the area.

There are several types of tear gas, but the most commonly used in crowd control situations are:

  1. CS Gas (2-chlorobenzalmalononitrile): The most prevalent type, known for its strong irritating effects on the eyes and respiratory system.
  2. CN Gas (chloroacetophenone): Less potent than CS gas, but still widely used. It is often found in personal defence products like pepper spray.
  3. OC Spray (oleoresin capsicum): Also known as pepper spray, it contains a derivative of hot peppers and is used in both personal defence and crowd control.

Exposure to tear gas can cause a variety of unpleasant effects, including:

  • Intense burning sensation in the eyes, nose, and throat
  • Excessive tearing
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing
  • Skin irritation
  • Temporary blindness
  • Nausea and vomiting in some cases
  • Panic attacks in some individuals

The severity of these effects depends on several factors, including:

  • Concentration of the tear gas
  • Duration of exposure
  • Individual's health and sensitivity

The health effects of tear gas exposure can range from mild and temporary irritation to more serious respiratory problems. Short-term effects typically subside within minutes to hours after exposure. However, some individuals may experience:

  • Bronchitis
  • Pneumonia
  • Corneal abrasions (scratches on the eye)

In rare cases, exposure to high concentrations of tear gas can be fatal, particularly for individuals with pre-existing respiratory conditions.

If you find yourself in a situation where tear gas is deployed, there are several steps you can take to protect yourself:

  1. Move away quickly: The first and most crucial step is to leave the area as quickly as possible. The further you are from the source, the less intense the exposure.
  2. Cover your face: Use a cloth, mask, or even clothing to cover your nose and mouth to reduce inhalation. Moisten the cloth with water or a solution of baking soda and water if possible, as this can help neutralise the chemicals.
  3. Protect your eyes: Wear goggles or tightly sealed glasses to prevent the irritant from coming into contact with your eyes.
  4. Avoid rubbing your eyes and skin: This can spread the irritant and worsen the symptoms. Instead, flush your eyes and skin with clean water as soon as possible.
  5. Change clothes: Tear gas can cling to clothing, so remove and wash any contaminated clothes as soon as possible.

By being informed and prepared, you can better protect yourself and others from its harmful effects. The goal is always to stay safe and healthy, even in the most challenging situations.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

