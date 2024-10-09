ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Anna Ajayi

We exfoliate our face, arms, or legs, but one area we tend to forget is our underarms.

How to exfoliate your underarms [TrulyBeauty]
How to exfoliate your underarms [TrulyBeauty]

Taking care of your underarms is just as important as the rest of your skin. This area can become clogged with dead skin cells, sweat, and product buildup from deodorants and antiperspirants, leading to irritation, dark spots, or unpleasant smells.

Recommended articles

Proper exfoliation can help keep your underarms fresh, smooth, and even in tone. Exfoliating your underarms is quite simple and can be easily added to your regular skincare routine.

Exfoliating your underarms has several benefits. First, it helps remove dead skin cells, which can clog pores and lead to rough or uneven skin. It can also help clear away product buildup from deodorants and antiperspirants, which can sometimes leave a residue that regular washing doesn’t fully remove.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exfoliating your underarms has several benefits [iStock]
Exfoliating your underarms has several benefits [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

By regularly exfoliating, you can help prevent issues like ingrown hairs, dark underarms, and even body odour, as fresh skin allows for better air circulation and cleanliness.

Like other parts of your body, you should not over-exfoliate your underarms. The skin here is sensitive, so overdoing it can cause irritation or dryness. It’s generally recommended to exfoliate your underarms once or twice a week. This will help keep the area smooth and healthy without causing any damage to your skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that you know why it’s important to exfoliate your underarms, let’s go through the steps on how to do it properly.

1. Choose the right exfoliator: You can use either a physical exfoliator, like a gentle scrub, or a chemical exfoliator that contains ingredients like lactic acid or glycolic acid. Physical exfoliators use small particles to scrub away dead skin, while chemical exfoliators dissolve dead skin cells without the need for scrubbing. Whichever option you choose, make sure it’s gentle enough for the delicate skin of your underarms.

2. Cleanse first: Before exfoliating, wash your underarms with a mild soap or cleanser to remove any surface dirt, sweat, or deodorant residue.

Cleanse your underarms first [iStock]
Cleanse your underarms first [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

This helps prepare the skin for exfoliation and makes the process more effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Apply the exfoliator gently: Whether using a scrub or a chemical exfoliant, be gentle when applying it to your underarms. Use circular motions if you are using a scrub, and avoid pressing too hard. If using a chemical exfoliant, follow the instructions on the product and apply it with care.

4. Rinse thoroughly: After exfoliating, rinse your underarms with lukewarm water to remove any product. Make sure all the exfoliant is washed away to avoid irritation.

5. Moisturise afterwards: Exfoliation can sometimes leave the skin feeling a little dry, so it’s important to moisturise afterwards. Use a gentle moisturiser or natural oil like coconut oil to soothe and hydrate your skin.

ALSO READ: DIY: 4 Quick remedies to get rid of dark underarm naturally

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Is vaginal steaming safe after childbirth? What new mums should know

Is vaginal steaming safe after childbirth? What new mums should know

5 ancient Ibadan buildings still standing strong since the 1800s and 1900s

5 ancient Ibadan buildings still standing strong since the 1800s and 1900s

5 tourist destinations where it is illegal to take pictures

5 tourist destinations where it is illegal to take pictures

Orange Group launches pocket-friendly Hana hair cream

Orange Group launches pocket-friendly Hana hair cream

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Join Dufil Prima Foods to celebrate Young Heroes at Indomie Heroes Award on Oct 13

Join Dufil Prima Foods to celebrate Young Heroes at Indomie Heroes Award on Oct 13

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

5 African countries that kept their colonial currency after independence

South African newest black billionaire gifts a house to a Facebook friend

South African newest black billionaire gifts a house to a Facebook friend

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

Forget BBLs; Check out 5 painful beauty standards women upheld in ancient times

How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

How to make delicious and spicy yam porridge

5 animals that never sleep and why

5 animals that never sleep and why

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

This is the Nigerian tribe with the most delicious soup

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Jose Mourinho: Fenerbahce release statement to address potential departure to Everton

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Ejuke lives up to 'new Jay Jay' nickname, beats Ghana's Kudus, Mbappe to impressive stat

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

Top 10 most beautiful track athletes: Sha'Carri Richardson, Rhasidat Adeleke, and Junelle Bromfield make gorgeous 2024 list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Flora Nwapa, Margaret Ekpo, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (right to left)

Get to know these 5 women who helped shape Nigeria's independence

Stonewalling can be painful, but here's what you can do. [Freepik]

Here is what to do the next time your partner stonewalls you

Remote work

5 tips for transitioning from remote to on-site work

Sleep (HuffPost)

What happens to your brain when you don't get enough sleep