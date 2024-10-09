Proper exfoliation can help keep your underarms fresh, smooth, and even in tone. Exfoliating your underarms is quite simple and can be easily added to your regular skincare routine.

Why should you exfoliate your underarms?

Exfoliating your underarms has several benefits. First, it helps remove dead skin cells, which can clog pores and lead to rough or uneven skin. It can also help clear away product buildup from deodorants and antiperspirants, which can sometimes leave a residue that regular washing doesn’t fully remove.

By regularly exfoliating, you can help prevent issues like ingrown hairs, dark underarms, and even body odour, as fresh skin allows for better air circulation and cleanliness.

How often should you exfoliate?

Like other parts of your body, you should not over-exfoliate your underarms. The skin here is sensitive, so overdoing it can cause irritation or dryness. It’s generally recommended to exfoliate your underarms once or twice a week. This will help keep the area smooth and healthy without causing any damage to your skin.

How to properly exfoliate your underarms

Now that you know why it’s important to exfoliate your underarms, let’s go through the steps on how to do it properly.

1. Choose the right exfoliator: You can use either a physical exfoliator, like a gentle scrub, or a chemical exfoliator that contains ingredients like lactic acid or glycolic acid. Physical exfoliators use small particles to scrub away dead skin, while chemical exfoliators dissolve dead skin cells without the need for scrubbing. Whichever option you choose, make sure it’s gentle enough for the delicate skin of your underarms.

2. Cleanse first: Before exfoliating, wash your underarms with a mild soap or cleanser to remove any surface dirt, sweat, or deodorant residue.

This helps prepare the skin for exfoliation and makes the process more effective.

3. Apply the exfoliator gently: Whether using a scrub or a chemical exfoliant, be gentle when applying it to your underarms. Use circular motions if you are using a scrub, and avoid pressing too hard. If using a chemical exfoliant, follow the instructions on the product and apply it with care.

4. Rinse thoroughly: After exfoliating, rinse your underarms with lukewarm water to remove any product. Make sure all the exfoliant is washed away to avoid irritation.

5. Moisturise afterwards: Exfoliation can sometimes leave the skin feeling a little dry, so it’s important to moisturise afterwards. Use a gentle moisturiser or natural oil like coconut oil to soothe and hydrate your skin.