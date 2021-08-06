How to prepare homemade coconut oil

Ingredients

Coconuts

Warm water

Directions

1. Break the coconuts with a heavy blunt object, then pry out the coconut meat from the coconut shell with a knife. If the coconut is mature, the coconut meat should come out of the shell easily.

2. Rinse the pieces of coconut thoroughly and cut them into small pieces to help your blender.

3. For best results, blend the coconuts with warm water till smooth. Depending on the quantity you are making, you may need to grind in batches.

4. Pour in a sieve to separate the coconut milk from the chaff. Then press with your hands to squeeze out the last drop.

5. Grind the chaff a second time to get more coconut milk, then use a sieve with a fine mesh to remove the tiniest particles from the coconut milk. This coconut milk has many health benefits and can be used to make coconut ice cream.

6. When done, cover the bowl of coconut milk and keep it in the fridge overnight.

7. By the next morning, the coconut oil should have separated from the water and caked beautifully on top like a frozen lake. If it didn't cake, maybe the water you used has a high chlorine content. Try doing it again with bottled water.

8. Take the caked white coconut oil and place in a clean dry stainless steel pot. The water remaining in the bowl still has some coconut taste and can be used to make Coconut Rice, White Rice or any other recipe that calls for coconut milk.

9. Cover the pot and start cooking on low to medium heat. If you notice any smoke at any time as you cook, reduce the heat to very low.

10. Keep an eye on the pot and stir from time to time. Cook till you notice some charred coconut bits in the oil.

11. Set the pot aside so the coconut oil can cool down to a comfortable temperature.

12. Sieve into a vial or plastic container with a chiffon cloth or a cheese cloth to remove the charred bits. If you still notice any charred bits in the sieved coconut oil, sieve again with a paper towel.